This column is written by Sen. Irene Wrenner (D-Chittenden-North).
Welcome to the monthly update for our Chittenden-North Senate District.
Read to the end and you'll discover where you and I might meet up to talk — possibly while we walk or work — about laws you think we need or not.
As this year's legislative session winds down, lawmakers are spending less time in committee and more time voting on bills in their respective chambers.
The Senate has introduced 155 bills; the House has presented 521 bills.
Recently-passed bills by the Senate, and how I voted on them, include:
NO - S.5 Affordable Heat Act
YES - S.17 Sheriff reforms
YES - S.18 Flavored tobacco ban
YES - S.25 PFAS and other chemicals in cosmetics, menstrual products, textiles, athletic fields
YES - S.47 Transport of individuals requiring psychiatric care
YES - S.56 Child care and early childhood education
YES - S.135 VT Saves (Employee Roth IRAs)
YES - S.190 Expand patient choice at end of life to non-residents
YES - S.222 Reduce overdoses
YES - H.53 Driver's license suspensions
YES - H.89 Protection for medication abortions
YES - H.148 End child marriage
YES - H.230 Suicide Prevention
YES - H.494 Budget Bill
All bills may be viewed here: https://legislature.vermont.gov/bill/search/2024
My voting record here: https://legislature.vermont.gov/people/single/2024/37415#voting-record
I've received the most feedback on bills H.230 and S.5.
The Senate passed H.230, a suicide prevention bill, on Friday, April 28th after modifying its language around safe storage of firearms to that of negligence, similar to New Hampshire's and Maine's laws.
Currently, Vermont is the only state in New England without regulations on how to keep people safe in this way when guns are present.
As I understand it, if no one commits a crime with or brandishes a gun of yours, you won't be at fault for storage or lack thereof. How you choose to keep guns out of the hands of children and others in your domicile is up to you.
I supported this bill in memory of Vermonters who have gotten unfettered access to guns and taken their own lives or others' lives. I expect to see gun-related deaths decrease once these regulations go into effect, as they have in other states.
I voted down the (un)Affordable Heat Act, S.5, which is predicted to saddle rural Vermonters, especially, with higher heating costs. One estimate is that propane, fuel oil and kerosene dealers would pass on an increase of 35 cents to $1.40 per gallon. These numbers are based on the assumptions detailed in Secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources Julie Moore's testimony to the Senate Natural Resources and Energy Committee: https://tinyurl.com/SecMooreTESTIMONY
Green Up with me on SATURDAY morning, May 6th!
Last year I greened-up North Road near Husky in Milton.
If you have a favorite stretch of roadway that needs some TLC, email me to set up a time and we can talk about legislation, the weather, or why you love living here. I have morning hours available that day.
Also consider joining me this month for …
SAT May 6th – 12:30 pm to 2 pm – Conversation w/ Legislators, Milton Public Library — talk with us!
SAT May 6th – 3 pm to 5 pm – 2nd Annual Inclusion Festival, Bombardier Park West, 20 Park Pl, Milton — join me! https://www.facebook.com/events/601535628559005
SUN May 7th – 2 pm – COTS Walk, Battery Park, Burlington, Sunday — walk with me! https://cotsonline.org/walk/
SAT May 13th – 1 pm to 3 pm – Annual Spring Clean-Up Day at Indian Brook Park, (Rain date: May 20th) — yank invasive species with me! https://www.essexvt.org//CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=276
SAT May 27th – 11 am – Memorial Day Parade, Essex Junction — walk with me! https://www.essexmemorialdayparade.net
To get on my calendar or to send feedback, reach me at iwrenner@leg.state.vt.us or 802 338 2247 (c).
Occasional updates posted on Front Porch Forum and http://Facebook.com/SenatorIreneWrenner
Thank you!
Irene Wrenner, State Senator
