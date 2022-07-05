ESSEX JUNCTION — The constant rumble of Five Corners traffic was overpowered by the sound of conversation, music and the occasional balloon popping as Essex Junction residents celebrated their new City identity July 1.
The Pocket Park was full of community members ranging from new residents to folks who have lived in Essex Junction since they were children.
“I grew up here and they were discussing [the merger] in my parent’s generation,” Jim Paulsem said.
Debbie McCullouth is a new community member and said she loves the energy it holds, but prefers the shortened version of the city’s name.
“The people are very friendly, there’s so much to do and I like this kind of atmosphere, but ‘City of Essex Junction’ is kind of long, I like just ‘Essex Junction,’” McCullouth said.
During the first thirty minutes of the celebration, people ate hot dogs from Mark BBQ and donuts from Dizzy Dozen as they sat and chatted with their friends and families.
Children held balloons and laughed at their bright red or blue tongues courtesy of East Coast Ice as they ran between the temporary tattoo table and the bounce castles.
At 5:30 p.m., The Rough Suspects stepped away from the mic and Interim City Manager Brad Luck started to address the crowds, beginning with instructions. When Luck emphasized “and” the crowd shouted back, “We did it.”
Luck detailed all of the work the city put in and the doubts others had in the village supporting the separation article after a failed merge, doubts in a city charter successfully written in less than seven months and doubts in the bill passing the Vermont Senate or being signed by the governor.
“There were doubts that some grassroots group of volunteers could successfully encourage people to vote and could educate people with fact-based, honest and accurate information so voters could make an informed decision at the polls,” Luck said.
“And,” he said. “We did it,” the crowd said.
Luck introduced City Council President Andrew Brown, complimenting him on the hard work he led the city council through, saying few elected bodies could have achieved what they did.
“Andrew is our fearless leader of that five-number pack, he and the other four counselors truly deserve the credit for their ability to be thorough, efficient, collegial, community-oriented, small-p progressive and effective.”
Though Brown said the reason why the separation was successful was because of the “village way.”
“When there’s a problem or when there is something that needs to be done, we do whatever…is necessary to take care of the issue,” Brown said.
After Brown stepped down from the podium attendees heard from Rep. Lori Houghton (D-Essex Junction); Rep. Karen Dolan (D-Essex Junction); Rep. Sarah Copeland Hanzas (D-Bradford), chair of the House Government Operations committee; and Elaine Haney, chair of the steering committee.
When the speeches concluded, firefighters stopped the traffic at the intersection and everyone at the celebration gathered for the first group photo as a city while The Rough Suspects played Starship’s “We Built this City,” through the speakers.
