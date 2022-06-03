ESSEX JUNCTION — Seventeen green planters now surround the proposed pocket park in front of the Firebird Cafe, filled with new plants Friday afternoon by Bridget Downey Meyer, Warren Spinner and Rick Campbell the village engineer.

Downey Meyer pitched the idea of repurposing concrete cylinders, donated by the public works department, as planters for the pocket park at the May 25 Village board of trustees meeting.

Public works built the bottoms of the cylinders and added hooks to help transport the finished products to the proposed pocket park area Friday morning.

The plants were chosen based on which would thrive best in the intense sun with a lot of wind, Campbell said.

The two species selected were annual grass that will grow to roughly three feet and licorice plants that will trail over the sides.

“[The grass] will provide some sort of more confined space and maybe a little bit of a break from road traffic,” Campbell said.

The space currently has wooden picnic tables that will be replaced with metal tables, loaned by the Essex Junction Parks and Recreation Department, Downey Meyer said.

“Hopefully we’re going to have a shade sail over some of this area, just because people said they wanted it,” Downey Meyer said.