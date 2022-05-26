ESSEX JUNCTION — The Village board of trustees shared possible costs of the Main Street pocket park, discussed what to do with the anticipated revenue from the local options tax and voted on the planning commission membership numbers at the May 25 meeting.
Pocket park expenses
After an hour and a half of discussion, the board of trustees made no concrete decisions about the 1 Main Street pocket park during their May 25 meeting.
If approved, the park would sit on the corner of Main Street and Maple Street at the Five Corners intersection. The park was initially proposed in September 2020, according to the pocket park concept plan.
A majority of the discussion was dedicated to what should be done about the polluted soil that lies beneath the concrete. Soil boring revealed very high concentrations of petroleum, all the way down to the water table, environmental engineer Miles Waite said.
The initial plan was to eliminate the asphalt and the upper six to nine inches of soil, community development director Robin Pierce said. Digging deeper would create more soil that needs to be disposed of and the state would need to amend the Corrective Action Plan.
“It’s quite a jump going from a minimal disturbance of six to nine inches to trying to get it to a pristine property that has no limitations,” Pierce said.
The CAP grant would not pay for this extra soil removal, Pierce said.
“There is a limit to what the grant will pay for,” Pierce said. “They call [it] the CAP, corrective action plan because the best model is to cap it. The deeper we go the more it costs.”
Based on the new information the trustees decided to form a memo for the next meeting.
“I feel like we have enough information at this point to allow for us to proceed to develop a memo for next time, come back for consensus on an amount to spend right now and get some quotes [and] look into grants,” interim village manager Brad Luck said.
Luck said he would like to begin to take some action to do some short-term fixes for the summer.
How to spend local option tax revenue
The trustees discussed what to do with revenues generated by the local option tax, which was passed by voters on April 13. The 1% tax will be placed on sales, meals, alcoholic beverages and rooms. The tax would be paid by village residents and visitors alike and is a method of raising municipal revenue without increasing property taxes.
The preliminary anticipated annual revenue from the tax is estimated to be between $600,000 and $750,000, according to the May 25 trustees meeting packet.
The revenue breakdown suggested by Luck allocates 65% of the money to road restoration and municipal grounds and facilities, 20% of the revenue to participatory budgeting and 15% to pedestrian transportation.
Participatory budgeting is a process where the community is empowered to collectively decide how to spend public money, according to the meeting packet.
“We recommend that LOT revenues are used to hire a consultant to help us develop a process and system for participatory budgeting in Essex Junction,” the packet states.
Bridget Downey Meyer spoke up about participatory budgeting during public comment, supporting the idea.
“I really love this idea,” she said. “It has so many benefits for the community.”
The board made no official decisions on how the funds should be allocated.
Decrease in Planning Commission members
The agenda was amended at the beginning of the meeting to add a proposal to reduce the size of the planning commission.
The current number of seats on the planning commission is seven, though only four are filled. This means all four members must be present to create a forum, hold a meeting and pass anything, Luck said.
“That obviously is challenging, if anybody is missing they can’t pass anything. Additionally, one of the members has contributions for some projects that are coming up for consideration and will need to recuse themselves, which means there’s no possible way of maintaining a forum or passing their business,” Luck said.
The trustees voted unanimously to change the membership of the planning commission from seven appointed members to five effective May 25.
