ESSEX JUNCTION — The preliminary vote totals are in. Here are the results of the village and the Essex Westford School District's annual meeting.
Update: Edited at 11:14 a.m. to include the unofficial vote totals from the EWSD ballot.
Village municipal budget
The village's municipal budget passed. Totaling $6.3 million, the budget includes an 11.9% increase over the previous, due to the need to fund new positions as Essex Junction moves to become an independent municipality.
It is estimated these increases will increase municipal property taxes by 3.44% or by $32 on a $280,000 home.
Retail cannabis sales in Essex Junction
Voters approved the sale of retail cannabis in Essex Junction.
Approved retailers can begin selling cannabis for recreational use as soon as Oct. 1. The village will have some power to regulate where and how its sold.
Local option tax
Voters approved a 1% tax on sales, meals, alcoholic beverages and rooms. The tax would be paid by village residents and visitors alike and is a method of raising municipal revenue without increasing property taxes.
Main Street water line
Voters approved the village to borrow up to $3,070,000 to finance the replacement of the Main Street water line.
The new line would replace the water line on Main Street from the bridge next to the Town Offices at 81 Main St to the Champlain Water District tank off of Upper Main Street.
Essex Westford School District budget
The EWSD budget of approximately $86 million passed. The $8.2 million budget for the Center for Technology, Essex also passed.
EWSD school board: Village seat
Marlon Varsamy won the three-year village seat on the EWSD board.
EWSD school board: Town outside the village seats
Robert Carpenter and Laura Taylor won the two town outside the village seats on the EWSD board.
