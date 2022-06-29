ESSEX JUNCTION — After the Village of Essex Junction voted to separate from the town on Nov. 2, 2021, Rep. Lori Houghton (D-Essex Junction) and Rep. Karen Dolan (D-Essex Junction) sponsored the bill that would make the vote and the new city official.
The legislative process began when Rep. Houghton and Rep. Dolan presented the village’s charter changes to the legislative council. The council then wrote a bill that Rep. Houghton and Rep. Dolan sponsored as the representatives for Essex Junction.
A bill’s sponsors normally do not advocate for the bill once it has been assigned to a committee, but since this bill was specifically about Essex Junction, Rep. Houghton and Rep. Dolan testified in all of the committees on behalf of the bill.
“We just need to tell the story to each committee and to our colleagues, which I think [Rep. Dolan] and I did really well,” Rep. Houghton said. “They, quite frankly, we’re excited for us to be able to move forward.”
Sponsoring the bill was a big learning opportunity for Rep. Dolan who was just getting started in her position when it was introduced.
“As a new legislator, I really relied on [Rep. Houghton’s] expertise and knowledge,” she said. “I was a little bit anxious but I just needed to remind myself ‘okay, this is stuff that I know.”
What led up to the separation
The village is separating from the town after 130 years of being an incorporated municipality within the Town of Essex, meaning those who lived in the village were residents in both municipalities.
“This model worked for many years, though as both municipalities grew and residents of both the Village and Town desired increased services, Village residents and businesses were burdened with paying property taxes to two municipalities,” the village’s website states.
Beginning in 1958, there have been many attempts made by the municipalities to merge or separate, but none were successful. As of July 1 however, Essex Junction will be Vermont’s 10th city.
The last time Vermont officially created a new city was in 1922 when Winooski separated from Colchester, according to the website.
This historic decision to separate was made after a vote to merge the two municipalities did not pass, Rep. Houghton said. At that time, she was a member of the Village board of trustees and helped create the merger task force that worked for three years before the vote failed.
“I had really hoped that we would merge and when it failed…I'll be honest, quite frankly I was done,” Rep. Houghton said. “We had too many votes and too many tries and I was ready to separate at that point.”
The vote to separate from the Town passed with over 88% of Village residents supporting the decision.
The impact of the vote
When a ‘yay or nay’ vote was called on the house floor Rep. Houghton was so overwhelmed she didn’t vote.
“I was so choked up I couldn't get anything out,'' she said. “It was pretty emotional to have it pass.”
The last time Rep. Houghton was on the floor during a vote as major as this one was when the state passed gun safety legislation after the Parkland shooting in Florida, but she said this more recent vote impacted her more.
“I married into a family and moved here 20 years ago and my father and law, who’s 86, has lived here all his life and was a trustee and selectboard member,” she said. “Understanding all of the history from them and getting into myself as a trustee, the impact locally, this was the most emotional one.”
The work put into the charter
Neither Rep. Houghton nor Rep. Dolan was surprised the bill passed, but they knew it wasn’t impossible for it to fail.
“Nothing is guaranteed, but I think we felt confident that the work had been done…we were in the best position possible to make it go forward,” Rep. Dolan said.
Both the representatives commended the municipal leaders on the Village board of trustees and the Town selectboard for the work they put in making the separation happen.
“The village trustees put forth a really good charter, they dotted their i's and crossed their t's,” Rep. Dolan said. “At the same time, the Town selectboard was helpful through the process.”
Executive Director of Vermont Towns and Cities Ted Brady also praised the work done by both the boards, specifically saying it was an amazingly well-done move by the trustees.
“To think a little over a year ago the voters decided they wanted to be a city and within that year, they managed to go to the legislature, convinced the governor it's a good idea, and most importantly, then work together collaboratively with the town of Essex,” Brady said.
Two days to celebration
With July 1 two days away, Village board of trustees president Andrew Brown said he feels nothing but excitement.
“It's freeing in some ways,” Brown said. “Finally we have a municipality in the community. The board can move past this conversation of governance and actually govern and really focus our needs and our efforts on just the City of Essex Junction.”
The City plans to host an official celebration 5-7 p.m. on Friday at 1 Main Street in front of Firebird Cafe, rain or shine.
