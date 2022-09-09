ESSEX and ESSEX JUNCTION – The Essex Joint Housing Commission discussed inclusionary zoning during its Wednesday, Sept. 7 meeting.
Inclusionary zoning was defined in the presentation as an incentive or requirement for private developers to sell or rent units of housing below market value in order to maintain economic diversity in a municipality.
Since many of the members of the commission are new this year, she gave the presentation to inform them on the issue, which the commission hopes to bring to Town and City officials at a later date.
Inclusionary zoning is designed to cover ‘the missing middle’ said Town of Essex planner Darren Schibler.
“Inclusionary zoning is one tool in the toolbox to fit maybe one part of the puzzle and subsidized housing would be another tool in the toolbox,” he said.
Making recommendations
“In some ways, Essex already has inclusionary zoning in the form of density bonuses.” Watson said, “In exchange for making things more affordable, developers get certain zoning allowances they otherwise wouldn’t get.”
The Housing Commission discussed recommending inclusionary zoning for any housing or apartment development made up of 10 or more units in both the City and the Town.
“We don’t want to discourage small development.” Watson said, “If someone wants to build a duplex on an existing lot that’s great.”
Enforcing the affordability of units would be each individual municipality's responsibility , Watson said.
While inclusionary zoning would be recommended for the entire City of Essex Junction, it would only be recommended for parts of the Town of Essex that had access to the towns sewer system.
Building near the sewer system made more sense for developers, Watson said. The policy could be amended at a later date if needed.
Watson also answered committee member Rupesh Asher’s question about why the policy was needed.
“Research has found that non-mandatory inclusionary zoning does not tend to work very well.” Watson said, “The idea in an ideal inclusionary zoning policy is you'd offer such good incentives that people would want to do it voluntarily.”
Chair Ballard said this was a conversation that the commission had had in the past.
The income the Town and City should target for the required affordable units is 80% of the area median income for rentals and 120% of the area median income for home ownership, according to the presentation.
Area median income is used by the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development to come up with income limits for affordable housing.
The Housing Trust Fund, which was discussed in the last meeting, would be a place to serve people of a variety of incomes including those served by inclusionary zoning, Chair Katie Ballard said.
“The hope would be that the Housing Trust Fund would be a place where some of these funds from the inclusionary zoning would help support some of those other groups that we're talking about.” she said.
