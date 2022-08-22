ESSEX and ESSEX JUNCTION – The joint Essex Housing Commission met Wednesday, Aug. 17 to discuss the logistics of establishing a municipal Housing Trust Fund.
A Housing Trust Fund is a flexible source of funding that is created by local or state government to support a variety of activities related to a community’s housing needs. The fund can be financed by public and/or private money.
Chair Katie Ballard said a work group dedicated to exploring the idea of an HTF was established in response to a town and city housing needs assessment in 2019, which also resulted in the formation of the Housing Commission.
The group hopes to get a question regarding the establishment of an HTF on the November ballot and give a recommendation to city and town officials for how it should be structured.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Ballard gave a presentation that described how an HTF could be used to fulfill a variety of needs, including making housing more affordable to the people in the municipality it serves.
Some of these uses include providing grants or subsidies for making homes compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, creating supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness or domestic violence and purchasing or preparing land for affordable housing projects.
Possible funding sources for the HTF include charitable donations or a local options tax. A 1% local options tax was approved by City of Essex Junction voters in March. The Town of Essex has not yet put it on the ballot.
Identifying the mission
The 2019 housing needs assessment found that the stock of available homes in the town and the city has not kept up with increases in population and changing demographics.
In the last decade, households have become smaller and composed of young individuals and couples or seniors. Those households’ needs and budgets are mismatched to the homes available in the area, which are often larger and located further from popular destinations, according to the assessment.
In addition, households in need of subsidized housing may face long wait lists or limited rent assistance. There is also a shortage of supportive housing for those in need of social services, such as those fleeing domestic violence, struggling with substance abuse or living with a mental or physical handicap.
A municipal Housing Trust Fund could help households access funds that can be hard to receive, Ballard said at Wednesday’s meeting.
“Accessing programs and resources can be challenging,” she said. “There are lengthy applications and steps in the process in addition to many requirements for eligibility that can be overwhelming.”
Stigma around accessing and needing affordable housing can also make it difficult to access these programs, she added.
Commission member Mia Watson added that there should be a mission of the trust fund.
“I think all the things proposed are great, but I think it needs to get a little more grounded in terms of things we could possibly do for this,” she said.
Part of the reason to keep the mission broad is that the municipal trust fund first needs feedback from the Essex Selectboard and Essex Junction City Council, Ballard said.
Another hurdle will be figuring out how much money the municipal housing trust would have access to, Town Planner Darren Schibler said.
“How much money we're talking about determines what it's going to be. If you have $10,000 a year you can find one project for that maybe, but if we're talking $50,000 a year over 10 years, you could actually get a full development,” he said.
Ballard asked the Housing Commission about what they thought the priorities should be for the fund.
“One of the things that is important to me for the Housing Trust Fund to provide is low barrier funding for homelessness prevention for families,” she said.
The Housing Commission is planning to meet on 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 7 to discuss inclusionary zoning and work groups.
