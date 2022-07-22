ESSEX and ESSEX JUNCTION — The Joint Housing Commission met on Wednesday, July 20 to introduce new board members Ned Daly of Essex Junction, Ta-Tanisha Redditta of Essex Junction and Rupesh Asher of Essex.
The committee explained its mission to the new members and elected officers.
The meeting was the commission’s first since the Essex selectboard and Essex Junction City Council approved an increase from seven to 10 members, so the group can be evenly divided into town and city committees in April 2023.
Presently, the commission is made up of members from Essex and Essex Junction who work to create affordable and desirable housing for all residents, according to the commission's mission statement. The group advises the selectboard, city council and other municipal boards on the housing needs of the community by reviewing policy and zoning changes related to housing.
“One of the things that has continued to kind of be a challenge that we will work through together is how do we bring forward policy changes to two different municipalities,” Chair Katie Ballard said during Wednesday’s meeting.
Ballard was reappointed as chair and Garbrielle Smith was reappointed as vice chair. Mia Watson stepped down as clerk.
No Clerk was appointed, and members agreed to share the task of taking minutes during the meetings in the meantime. There are currently five members from the city and three from the town.
Ballard explained to new members that the commission encourages development that meets specific needs, such as housing for families or for those with disabilities. These types of developments should be close to amenities like shopping and schools.
Ballard said the commission uses a variety of criteria to determine what aspects of development are the most important.
During a previous meeting, the commission divided into two work groups, inclusionary zoning and housing trust funds, to answer this question.
Inclusionary zoning is a type of zoning which requires new housing developments to have units for low to moderate income households. The housing trust fund group is focused on working with housing trusts to build that affordable housing.
The commission has hosted experts from Champlain Housing Trust and Burlington Housing Authority to inform their understanding of different aspects of housing development.
“That was when we learned about what accessory dwelling units were and the different ways that we should think about fire codes,” Ballard said.
The Joint Housing Commission is still figuring out how to operate best, post the separation of the Town of Essex and the City of Essex Junction.
For example, when the inclusionary zoning group was presenting its ideas, it had to approach two different planning commissions, the Essex selectboard and the then-Village board of trustees.
“When we found out we had to separate, we started looking at how does that work and how do we as a joint Housing Commission, kind of navigate this tricky line of housing across boundaries, right?” Ballard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.