ESSEX TOWN AND ESSEX JUNCTION — Both the board of trustees and the selectboard voted to approve an update to the Housing Commission charter, increasing the number of seats from seven to 10.
The seat increase was proposed by the Housing Commission so it could seamlessly transition from the current joint board to a separate board for the town and the city.
“It comes from a place of wanting to ensure as much continuity to both municipalities' housing commissions,” said Gabrielle Smith, vice chair of the Essex Housing Commission in a June 22 village board of trustees meeting.
The Housing Commission advises the selectboard, the village board of trustees and other municipal boards on the housing needs of the Essex community by reviewing policy and zoning changes related to housing.
It also maintains and analyzes the community’s demographic and housing stock information to provide periodic housing issue updates to elected officials and works to educate the public on housing topics.
Though the commission will have 10 appointed members, only five will need to be present in order for a forum to be held.
The commission plans to work together from now until April 2023. By then, they plan to be functioning separately until they each have seven members on their commissions with a forum of four.
Smith felt if the charter separated now, all of the new members would face a big learning curve that would set back the progress the committee previously made.
Before meeting with the board of trustees, Smith presented the proposed changes at the town of Essex Selectboard meeting June 21.
After the presentation, selectboard member Dawn Hill-Fleury expressed her frustration with introducing a joint commission.
“We were expressly told by the trustees they were not interested in any joint commission,” Hill-Fleury said.
Town Manager Greg Duggan stepped in to provide clarity to Hill-Fleury’s confusion, explaining this is not the introduction of a joint commission.
“It’s a step towards pulling apart and separating the committee…it’s taking advantage of this next year, while there’s still kind of a transition period anyways,” Duggan said.
Selectboard member Kendall Chamberlain asked if the committee will change the charter to state that Vermont residency is preferred for committee members but not required.
The current charter states four of the seven members must be residents and residency is preferred for the remaining three seats but not required.
The commission has always left seats open for non-residents and that was not something they were looking to change, selectboard Chair Andy Watts said.
“The expertise that we would like to have on this commission may not be available from a resident,” Watts said.
Through the end of June, two of the Housing Commission’s members are from Essex Town, three are from the Village and one is a staff person from the Champlain Housing Trust, Smith said.
After all of the questions were answered, the selectboard unanimously approved the revised joint housing commission charter.
The next day, the board of trustees met and Smith presented the same proposal to the board.
After there were no questions, the board endorsed the revised joint housing commission charter, anticipating the new charters finalizing the separation of the commission will be provided by June 1, 2023.
The board of trustees also voted in Smith, Ta Tanisha Redditta and Ned Daly to the village’s housing commission seats.
Smith and Redditta will serve three-year terms and Daly will serve a two-year term.
The next housing commission meets on the first and third Wednesday of each month. The next meeting will be held July 11.
