This column is written by Senator Irene Wrenner, D-Chittenden-North.
Thank you for electing me to serve you in Montpelier!
As your sole Chittenden-North Senator, I’ve spent four weeks getting up to speed and embracing my new role, representing Milton, Fairfax, Westford and part of Essex.
Senators serve on two five-member committees. I was appointed to Agriculture, which meets each morning, and Institutions, an afternoon gig, which I’ll write about next month.
Members of Ag are working on a number of farm, environmental, food, and consumer protection issues.
Daily we hear from stakeholders far and near. Scott Fay, from Essex Westford School District’s Child Nutrition Program, was among those testifying on Jan. 25 that the Universal Meals program has reduced administrative paperwork, improved meal quality (including local meat and produce), eliminated the stigma of getting reduced-price lunches, decreased visits of hungry children to the school nurse, and increased the number of students coming to school (reducing truancy) and accessing healthy meals.
When low-income families inform the government of their status, more Federal money and less Vermont money flows to support school meals. If you haven’t filled out this form since August and are eligible for free or reduced-price meals, would you please take a moment to do so? https://education.vermont.gov/sites/aoe/files/documents/edu-nutrition-meal-application-2022-2023.pdf
The press has covered our recent work on school meals and an emerging organic dairy crisis, if you’d like to read more:
https://vtdigger.org/2023/01/25/school-meal-funding-is-set-to-expire-this-year-will-vermont-lawmakers-go-back-for-another-helping/
https://vtdigger.org/2023/01/26/in-crisis-mode-organic-dairy-farmers-ask-lawmakers-for-9-million-in-emergency-relief/
Our meetings are live-streamed and available to watch later via https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3ogCBBT6D13zAYmsLI0Oiw/featured.
I’ve also joined the Rural Caucus, in which dozens of legislators of all stripes come together each week to discuss issues and possible legislation affecting small villages and rural areas.
—-
Please join me and fellow Lawmakers for Community Conversations in the weeks ahead:
1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, Uncommon Coffee, Essex: Chittenden Central Senators
9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Milton Public Library, rear door: Milton House Rep’s
8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Georgia Fire Department: Fairfax/Georgia Reps and other Franklin County Legislators
3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Zoom (Link TBD): Westford and Essex House Reps
——
I’m posting photos and brief updates on my official Senate Facebook page: Facebook.com/SenatorIreneWrenner.
Please feel free to contact me anytime about issues of concern.
Senator Irene Wrenner
Chittenden-North
802 338 2247 (c)
