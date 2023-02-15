ESSEX JUNCTION — Financial year 2024 marks the first year the City of Essex Junction will have its own budget as an independent municipality. With the milestone comes the struggles of any new project: there’s not much to compare it to.
The proposed FY24 General Fund budget is $11,428,241, which will impose a 1.4% tax rate increase on the residents of Essex Junction, or $42.11 on the average home.
“When the City was trying to decide whether to separate from the Town or not, there was a mock City budget drafted [which] projected there could be a 6-8% tax rate reduction if the City separated,” City Manager Regina Mahony told the Reporter.
Why does the proposed FY24 budget project a tax rate increase instead of a decrease?
When the mock budget was created in 2020, it did not account for the large inflation rates, one time costs associated with becoming an independent municipality and changes City residents have since expressed interest in such as a code enforcement officer.
Essex Junction resident Andy Suntup spoke during the Feb. 8 public hearing on the budget to ask how much money Essex Junction residents are saving compared to if they had stayed with the Town. Suntup asked a similar question Sept. 21, 2021 when the Junction was considering separation.
Brown explained it’s impossible to know how much Essex Junction residents would be paying in their 2024 taxes if the two municipalities had not separated, because that budget does not exist.
“Do you have a gut feeling, knowing the finances of the Town and the City, if we really are coming out ahead by being separated?” Suntup asked.
In the room City Councilors nodded their head “yes” to the question.
“Gut feeling, yes,” Brown said. “Fiscally we’re better off…and services to the community yes, we’re better off.”
Proposed City Council stipend increases
During the Feb. 8 meeting, the council had its second discussion on increasing the city councilors stipends from $1,500 to $6,500, a change proposed by City Council Vice President Raj Chawla to address an equity issue he was seeing.
“I think we profess a desire for diverse voices, but we don't acknowledge the reality that it may be harder for those from traditionally underrepresented or marginalized communities — our neighbors — to show up for what essentially is free time, even with the stipends we currently offer,” Chawla said at the Jan. 25 meeting.
The previous discussion on Jan. 25 became heated when Councilors Dan Kerin and George Tyler did not agree with the proposal, but did not have alternative solutions to the issue Chawla was calling attention to.
Since then Brown, Kerin, Tyler and City Councilor Amber Thibeault have considered different solutions.
“I do not believe in doing nothing and hoping for the best, to me that’s a fool’s errand,” Brown said.
Brown proposed the council address the equity issue with a $5,000 stipend per council member, not a $6,500, which Chawla said he could agree with. Chawla estimates $5,000 per council member would be around $4.10 on the average home.
Kerin disagreed with the $5,000 stipend Brown proposed and instead proposed the council change its term limits or potentially increase the size of the board from five to seven members.
“To try and placate every group…there are many groups, factions, whatever out there that want to be heard. To get representation from all of them we’d probably have a board of, who knows, 30, 40 people, what is the right number,” Kerin said.
Tyler suggested a solution outside of how much money it should be or what could be done outside of stipends: let the voters decide with a separate ballot question.
“I would like to propose we put a question on the ballot about doing this. ‘Shall the FY25 budget include a proposal to increase City Council stipends to $5,000 [per council member],’” Tyler said.
Tyler feels the separate ballot question will remove the notions that the current City Council is trying to give itself a pay raise, and bring the decision to the community.
Thibeault said she was struggling with the question as the issues she faces as a City Council member are not monetary. She said the most difficult aspect is the workload and the time commitment.
“I'm not 100% sold that I would go that far [as $5,000], maybe $2,000-$2,500. I appreciate all of the research that Raj has done on this, and I totally understand where he's coming from,” Thibeault said.
The stipend conversation did not lead to a vote and no decision was made at the Feb. 8 meeting.
The next public hearing on the FY24 budget is Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. in Lincoln Hall or over Zoom.
Watch the full meeting here.
Find the meeting packing here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.