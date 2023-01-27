ESSEX JUNCTION — City Council Vice President Raj Chawla has proposed increasing the yearly stipend for councilors from $1,500 to $6,500, as a possible solution to the systemic barriers that may prevent people from joining the city council.
This April, two seats will open up on the Essex Junction City Council, and the councilors have begun to look for interested candidates. Chawla said he’s found a number of people he’s spoken with face significant barriers to working on the council.
“I think we profess a desire for diverse voices, but we don't acknowledge the reality that it may be harder for those from traditionally underrepresented or marginalized communities — our neighbors — to show up for what essentially is free time, even with the stipends we currently offer,” Chawla said at the Jan. 25 meeting.
In addition, Chawla proposed the stipends be adjusted annually for inflation. The proposal would create a Financial Year 2024 budget increase of $25,000. He acknowledged his proposal is a big change and said he doesn’t claim to have the right answers.
“I’ve struggled with this request, it’s significant, it’s a big change in thinking of how we traditionally think about serving on a city council or an elected board for a municipality,” Chawla said.
While Chawla is suggesting a bigger stipend, he acknowledged the primary barrier isn’t as simple as “money;” it's people being scheduled to work night shifts, finding child or adult care or paying for takeout to feed their kids while they’re away.
“I think when you propose to pay people more what you're saying is ‘We recognize that these barriers are significant, they're real, they disproportionately impact people that don't feel welcome here,’” Chawla said.
The $6,500 proposed stipend was calculated based on different sources Chawla looked at including the average livable wage in Essex Junction and the average of 21 hours of work a month done by City Council members.
Councilor Dan Kerin was the first to speak in response to the proposal and said he was opposed for many reasons, specifically on a section of the memo written by Chawla that Kerin believed proposed reserving one seat for a member who is Black, Indigenous or person of color.
The memo was not proposing to reserve any seats, instead, it stated there is currently one member on the City Council who identifies as BIPOC.
“I’m not opposed to having a more diverse board, but I'm opposed to manipulating or trying to change the system…to create something that is aesthetically pleasing to a board member,” Kerin said.
Chawla immediately challenged the use of the word “aesthetic” for efforts to diversify a board and Kerin revised that he meant “appearance.”
Kerin, who is not running for re-election when his 2023 term ends, said he would like to see a more diverse board, as the current board is made up of four men and one woman. He thinks the board will change with time.
Kerin asked Chawla why people in Essex Junction look at the board and feel they aren’t represented by it. Chawla responded saying: “That's work you have to do, I think to learn that. I'm not going to train you on this.”
Chawla said his point that the council doesn’t represent the community doesn’t mean the councilors don’t talk to the community or work to address the community’s needs and wants.
“Our board does not reflect the community. We are either retired or work during the day, Monday through Friday. Only one of us has a child under 16, we skew older, and we enjoy stable housing and / or home ownership. We can give the time we give without an overwhelmingly negative impact on our lives and we are able to give that time in the “traditional” way, in the evening or frankly when needed. We do not seem to be experiencing food insecurity or struggling with juggling childcare and work. One of us identifies as BIPOC. Most of us hold at least one advanced degree,” the memo states.
Councilor George Tyler spoke in opposition of the increased stipends, wary they would entice community members who are more interested in money than serving the community as a councilor.
“I admire the aspiration, but I'm saying by putting more money into this, you don't know the result and you could get a result that is completely the opposite of what you intended,” Tyler said.
In the conversations the City had when they raised the stipends from $500 to $1,500, the council discussed how Brattleboro uses an “up to” method for their stipends which created an “us vs them” mindset on the board because not every member was compensated the same.
When the Town and the Junction were discussing creating stipends for committee work, which they now use today, concerns were raised about shame being brought to committee members who chose to receive a stipend.
This concern was echoed in the Jan. 25 meeting as Chawla does not want a councilor's decision to accept a needed stipend to be used for political intimidation.
The proposed stipend by Chawla is intended to be an across-the-board increase.
All three members of the public who spoke during the City Council’s meeting expressed their support of new efforts to create a more diverse board.
Patrick Murray, former vice chair of the Essex Town Selectboard, said he feels this conversation is very important, especially now that the City is its own municipality and figuring out what its individual identity will be going forward.
“Maybe it’s not always a skin color issue, but there’s definitely a financial divide in this community. If this goes a long way toward helping bridge that gap [between] people who can afford to be on a city council versus those who can’t … I would say it's something that we should enthusiastically try,” Murray said.
The conversation ended with no motion made.
Watch the full meeting here.
