ESSEX JUNCTION — Children layered in warm clothes are able to play under the soft din of the colorful Christmas lights strung up at the Maple Street Park and Pool.
Limited winter daylight will not stop these Vermonters from getting their kids outside.
From 5-8 p.m. families can visit the park to play, hunt for hidden ornaments in the trees and listen to Christmas music playing throughout the park.
Driving down Maple street to the park community members can see red, green, blue and purple glowing through the trees before they turn into the parking lot. The elaborate Christmas decorations across the street from the park can also be marveled at.
The lights will stay up every night until Jan 1. Click here for details on the light scavenger hunt.
