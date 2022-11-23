ESSEX JUNCTION — The winter lights in the park event will begin this Thursday night at the Maple Street Park. The lights will be lit 5-8 p.m. daily beginning tomorrow night and lasting through Jan. 1.
Along with looking at the beautiful display, community members can print out a scavenger hunt PDF and search for hidden ornaments in the trees. Each of the 23 trees in the park has light up ornaments. Those interested can print out a of copy of the list here.
“We can't wait for everyone to come to walk through the park and enjoy the beautiful lights and accompanying festive music,” the parks department Facebook post states.
