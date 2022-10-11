Fall foliage

 KATE VANNI Staff Writer

ESSEX and ESSEX JUNCTION — Explosions of reds, yellows, purples and oranges are happening across Vermont landscapes as peak fall foliage appears across the state. 

The state’s leaves do not all change at the same time. Foliage color begins to change in the higher, cooler areas in the northern parts of the state in mid-November before gradually appearing in the southern parts in the second or third week of October.

The changing leaves can be appreciated on a hike, walking through one of the many parks Essex and Essex Junction have to offer or just looking out the window on your morning commute.

“'Peak' colors can be found at many different times and places as the season progresses, and the timing varies from year to year, based on the weather,” the Vermont Fall foliage report states.

The Town of Essex and the City of Essex Junction are currently seeing moderate foliage and will begin to see peak foliage in the next week. Leaf peepers can refer to foliage reports created by the State of Vermont’s “Leaf Squad” for more information.

“Certain colors are characteristic of particular plant species,” the report states. “Red maples live up to their name by turning scarlet, while most sugar maples glow a warm orange. Aspen and birches display sunny yellows, while oak and beech leaves turn bronze and gold.”

Over 50% of Vermont’s fall foliage is made from the changing leaves of red and sugar maples. 

Scroll down to see the Reporter’s photo collection of fall foliage in the Town of Essex and Essex Junction.

A slight shower of rain falls on Oct. 10. The Smoky Bear sign displays a low warning for forest fires.
Work is done on the railroad while the tree leaves change their colors Oct. 10.
Two people sit on a bench among the fall foliage at Maple Street Park and Pool Oct. 10.
Steve Boca rakes up the fallen leaves in his yard with the help of his daughter Oct. 10.
The pool at the Maple Street Park and Pool is covered up for the season and autumn leaves bloom behind the waterslide Oct. 10.
Trees across the street from Chapin Orchard begin to change their leaves.
Trees behind Chapin Orchard change color Oct. 5.
Written By

Staff Writer

Kate Vanni is a staff writer and recent graduate of the University of Vermont where she worked as the editor-in-chief of the Vermont Cynic, UVM’s student newspaper. Email kvanni@orourkemediagroup.com to get in contact with Kate.

