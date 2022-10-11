ESSEX and ESSEX JUNCTION — Explosions of reds, yellows, purples and oranges are happening across Vermont landscapes as peak fall foliage appears across the state.
The state’s leaves do not all change at the same time. Foliage color begins to change in the higher, cooler areas in the northern parts of the state in mid-November before gradually appearing in the southern parts in the second or third week of October.
The changing leaves can be appreciated on a hike, walking through one of the many parks Essex and Essex Junction have to offer or just looking out the window on your morning commute.
“'Peak' colors can be found at many different times and places as the season progresses, and the timing varies from year to year, based on the weather,” the Vermont Fall foliage report states.
The Town of Essex and the City of Essex Junction are currently seeing moderate foliage and will begin to see peak foliage in the next week. Leaf peepers can refer to foliage reports created by the State of Vermont’s “Leaf Squad” for more information.
“Certain colors are characteristic of particular plant species,” the report states. “Red maples live up to their name by turning scarlet, while most sugar maples glow a warm orange. Aspen and birches display sunny yellows, while oak and beech leaves turn bronze and gold.”
Over 50% of Vermont’s fall foliage is made from the changing leaves of red and sugar maples.
Scroll down to see the Reporter’s photo collection of fall foliage in the Town of Essex and Essex Junction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.