ESSEX — As the days continue to get shorter, Essex residents should consider exploring the parks their community has to offer before the summer comes to an end.
Indian Brook Park, Maple Street Park and Pool, Cascade Park and Sand Hill Park and Pool all offer a wide variety of activities in the water, on the courts and through the woods.
Indian Brook Park
The Indian Brook Park spans 740 acres that contain trails, picnic areas and a non-motorized boat launch into a 6-acre reservoir.
“[It’s] the ideal location to fish, hike, horseback ride or run,” the Essex website states.
Each year the Essex Parks department stocks the reservoir with around 1,000 Brook and brown trout for fishing purposes.
Pulling off of the dirt road and into the parking lot, the sound of bullfrogs croaking and water babbling fills the open space and the smell of pine is carried through the air as the wind blows through the trees.
Dogs are welcome at the park but must remain on leashes in the parking lot and near the boat launch.
Season passes run from April through October and are only available to Essex residents, though non-residents can purchase day passes when they arrive at the park’s check-in area.
The park is open to visitors from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Maple Street Park and Pool
The atmosphere surrounding the Maple Street Park and Pool in Essex Junction may pull you back through time with the sound of children cannonballing, feet smacking against the wet pavement as campers run to get in line for the waterslide and the inevitable blow of a lifeguard’s whistle as they shout for them to slow down.
The smell of sunblock, chlorine and mildewed towels that haven't been fully dry all summer fill the pool deck guarded by a black fence.
Past the fence, the Maple Street park offers endless activities. Traveling down the path from the front entrance reveals two playgrounds with large jungle gyms, a skatepark, a bike park and spaces for baseball, soccer, volleyball, tennis and basketball.
The 38 acres of land also hold nature trails and four pavilions that are available to rent.
The park is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily and the pool is open 12:30-8 p.m.
Cascade Park
A smaller neighborhood park at 10 acres, Cascade Park in Essex Junction features tennis, pickleball and basketball courts, a baseball field and a playground area.
During the early hours of Friday, July 8, the only people in the park were a group of recreational tennis players and the landscaper. Other than the sound of the tennis ball lobbing back and forth, the park was quiet.
The park is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and dogs are not allowed.
Sand Hill Park and Pool
The smallest park out of the four parks, Sand Hill Park and Pool in Essex, covers nine acres with two tennis courts, a playground with new equipment, a picnic shelter available for reservation and two pools.
Pine trees completely tower over two sides of the high fence that borders the two tennis courts
The 25-yard pool fits six lanes and has an attached 12-foot diving well. The accompanying splash pad includes water features for “the young and the young at heart,” according to the park’s page.
