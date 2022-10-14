ESSEX RESCUE — To continue providing services, Essex Rescue is asking for an increase in funds for its 2024 budget from the five municipalities it serves.
Director Colleen Nesto said the per-capita funding request, $207,072 from the Town of Essex and $190,620 from the City of Essex Junction, would go toward supporting the organization through its spike in call volume and drop in volunteers.
Essex Rescue also asked Jericho, Westford and Underhill for additional funds. The nonprofit emergency service is made up of paid staff and volunteers.
“This isn't to get us wealthy. You don't make money in this business,” Nesto told the Reporter.
“The workforce is changing,” Nesto said. “This is a recognized career path for people, so when they can go get paid somewhere [else,] why are they going to come do it [here] for free?”
The decrease in volunteers is a trend Nesto has witnessed in her 20 years with Essex Rescue. Ten years ago, the norm was dedicating between 10-30 years to volunteering. Now a majority of the volunteers stay for six months to a year.
“It’s not just EMS, volunteerism globally has changed,” she said. “We saw a massive influx after 9/11 and there’s been a steady decline since.”
The added pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic also affected the volunteer force.
The fewer the volunteers, the more work there is for the existing volunteers and staff who are already dealing with an influx in calls.
“The call volume increase has been crazy,” said Natalie Hewitt, a career AEMT with Essex Rescue. “It used to be like three calls a shift and you’d have time to do training. We no longer are taking members that aren’t licensed because we don’t have time on shifts to actually train them.”
During 2021, Essex Rescue responded to 2,754 calls, 44% of which were from the Town of Essex and 40% of which were from the City of Essex Junction. Essex Rescue operates on a calendar year ending in December, and in 2022, it has already surpassed last year’s call volume.
“When I started like 22 years ago, 900 calls a year was a big number. And I’m filling out [a report] 2,348 right now,” Steve Sharp, a volunteer EMT, said to the Reporter on Oct. 12.
“The Town of Essex has put three elder facilities who have certain areas for specifically memory care individuals, that population right there is going to increase our call volume,” Nesto said.
Increased calls lead to an increase in expenses, not an increase in revenue. Of the 2,754 calls Essex Rescue received in 2021, only 1,824 were billable. Of the $1,690,157 in total charges, $1,028,434 was allowed and Essex Rescue only received $874,144.
Allowable charges are a predetermined amount set by insurance providers, and this is due to insurance reimbursement rates, Nesto explained.
In addition to the set reimbursements, insurance companies might decide the care a patient received wasn’t medically necessary, and people could be financially incapable of paying a bill.
Legally, Essex Rescue cannot turn down calls or provide anything less than the advanced, life-saving measures its staff and volunteers are certified to provide. The organization also does not want community members to avoid calling the ambulance because they can’t afford it.
“It's a really challenging position to be in,” Nesto said. “I didn't ask for COVID. I didn't ask for the financial challenges, I never asked for Medicare to set the rates of what they did.”
The cost of each call can partially be recorded on paper with fuel and equipment purchases. What’s not seen in Essex Rescue’s budget is the physical and emotional cost that weighs on the EMTs who respond to back-to-back calls throughout their entire shift.
Some crews’ shifts begin at 5:45 a.m. and there are times when they work their entire shift or beyond their shift without returning to Essex Rescue to rest and tend to their own needs.
This is the second time in two years that Essex Rescue has asked for more money from the communities it serves.
Nesto’s request will be considered by municipal officials in the coming months, when it comes time to finalize their municipal budgets.
“Once we're gone, we're gone,” Nesto said. “We can't just come back.”
