Essex Rescue is requesting about $240,000 from the Town of Essex in next year’s budget. If approved by the selectboard, the increase would be part of a four year plan to match funding to demand for the non-profit emergency medical service.
After making only minimal requests for increases in subsidies over the last few years, Essex Rescue is now struggling to handle a growing number of calls and to maintain its current standard of operation in the municipalities it serves: Essex Town, Essex Junction, Westford, Underhill and Jericho.
At the Dec. 6 selectboard meeting, Colleen Nesto, Essex Rescue’s executive director, explained there is little government funding available to emergency medical services since they are not considered essential — forcing local municipal governments to pick up the slack.
For at least the last three years, Essex has contributed $76,300 to the non-profit ambulance service — making the $240,000 request a considerable ask.
Selectboard Vice Chair Patrick Murray said he had no reluctance to funding the service, but that the ask for a large increase in a short amount of time was blindsiding.
“Do you think if this comes up again you can ramp up the costs more gradually than a sudden increase?” he said.
Essex Rescue was founded by ski patrol members in 1971 who put their homes up as collateral to start the service. The organization, which was at first only staffed by volunteers, now employs eight full-time staff and six part-time staff in addition to 50 volunteers.
In a letter to Unified Town Manager Evan Teich, Nesto explained that the request for $241,046 is in response to growing call volume, rising equipment costs, decreasing insurance reimbursement rates and the need to hire more full-time staff.
Essex Rescue currently staffs one ambulance 24/7, 365 days a year. The additional full-time staff would be used to “reliably operate a second ambulance during peak call times,” Nesto stated.
Selectboard Chair Andy Watts said he was concerned the COVID-19 pandemic accounted for the increase in calls. For example, he could not take his mother from her assisted living facility to the hospital last year due to COVID, and an ambulance had to take her.
Nesto countered by saying the factors are more long-term: the addition of new multi-residential buildings and elderly care facilities in the communities Essex Rescue serves are driving call volume steadily up.
Increases in mental health conditions and substance-use disorders among the population are also factors, she said.
Essex Rescue needs more funding to meet the increased training requirements for volunteers due to advances in emergency medicine.
“If we can’t continue to support our volunteers with the appropriate training, mentorship and equipment we may need more trained staff in the future,” she said.
Almost 15% of Essex Rescue’s budget comes from subscriptions and donations. Residents can subscribe for $50 a year and if anyone in a household is transported by Essex Rescue, they won't pay a dime.
Selectboard member Sue Cook asked about raising the annual subscription cost for each household and spreading awareness about the subscription service.
“We were asked by other municipalities if we could increase our subscription price,” Nesto said. “We did several years ago from $45 to $50 but it caused a lot of hardship for seniors on fixed incomes so now we’re reluctant too.”
The selectboard took no immediate action on Dec. 6 to address Essex Rescue’s request, but agreed to talk about it again in the future.
