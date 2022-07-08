ESSEX JUNCTION — Maple Street is closed at the railroad crossing near Five Corners from today, July 8 until 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12.
“Motorists will experience traffic delays between the hours of 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to
construction at the railroad tracks on Maple Street near Five Corners,” Sgt. Michael Chistolini stated in a press release. “Motorists should seek alternate routes during those hours.”
Community Development Director Robin Pierce noticed pedestrians were still walking on the broken up Maple Street sidewalks and the black top around the rail lines even though they are closed.
“The walking detour was not that long,” Pierce stated in an email to the reporter. “The sidewalks are closed because it is dangerous to use them.”
The sidewalks at this crossing are also closed and will remain closed for the same duration as the road. Design Five Corners asks trucks to follow the detour signs at Route 289.
Design Five Corners is a project that began in 2012 to create open and vibrant public spaces with streets that are more walkable and more places to shop and eat, making Five Corners what it is today.
The road closures are part of phase one of the Crescent Connector project, which aims to make the railroad crossing smoother and to install crossing gates for vehicles and pedestrians.
“The end result will be…a system that works more effectively for vehicles and trains,” Pierce stated in a June 7 press release.
The street closures will happen one street at a time, for what the city anticipates to be four days of work per street.
After the work is completed at the Maple Street location, South Summit Street will be closed, then the construction workers will go to Park Street where they will close one rail crossing at a time so the businesses can still be accessed, according to a July 8 email from Pierce.
“We put out a lot of social media and warnings and signage saying ‘try to avoid the area’ and redirecting traffic, trailer trucks and stuff like that, because they have like the most issues getting around,” Cpl. Benjamin Chiaravalle told the Reporter on Friday.
At 9:30 a.m. this morning there were no major traffic backups due to the project.
Read more about the entire Crescent Connector project here.
This article was updated at 12:08 p.m. July 8 to include information about which streets will be closed next.
