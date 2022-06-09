ESSEX JUNCTION — The Crescent Connector Phase I project has begun, with the mobilization of equipment and materials needed to upgrade the rail lines.
The upgrades will require Central Street, Main Street, Maple Street, the two crossings on Park Street and South Summit Street to be closed, according to a press release from Community Development Director Robin Pierce.
The first street to receive a “new and improved” rail crossing is Central Street with current working dates estimated as June 17- 20, the release states. After completing the work at Central Street the project will move south to other streets through the Village Center.
“The end result, of the rail work, will be smooth crossing due to the concrete inserts we will install, crossing gates for vehicles and pedestrians and a system that works more effectively for vehicles and trains,” the press release states.
Closures will happen one street at a time. The town anticipates roadway crossings will be closed for a period of four days, starting on the morning of Friday June 10, and opening to traffic in the afternoon on June 13.
The Village board of trustees informed the public of the project work Wednesday night and asked for understanding from the community.
“There will be road closures, we are not in control of when these happen, so I ask for your patience, I also ask for your understanding because some roads are going to be closed and you may not be well informed, and that is outside of our control,” board of trustees president Andrew Brown said.
The project work is estimated to continue through July and midway into August, Brown said.
“Or longer, depending on delays and construction season,” Brown said.
Board member Daniel Kerin encourages the community to visit West Street extension and travel across the railroad crossing to understand what the construction will do for the rest of the crossings.
“You don’t feel that bumping and jostling you do when you’re going through these other crossings,” Kerin said. “It’s worth the wait.”
Community members can also go to the intersection on North Street near Essex High School to see what the crossing will look like, Brown said.
“It’s going to be much safer, smoother, everything about it is going to be better,” Kerin said.
