EWSD — “If you know anyone who wants to learn to drive a school bus, call Mountain Transit at 893-1334.’”
“That's the very last thing families hear after we list the string of all the routes that are canceled,” EWSD transportation director Jamie Smith told the Reporter.
The nationwide decline of school bus drivers is a complicated problem that affects the 630 EWSD students who take the bus, working parents, families with only one car and the bus drivers.
“The no bus thing creates 10 other problems per family and it’s absolutely ridiculous,” Matthew Provost, father of three EWSD children, told the Reporter. “We’ve already had, since the school year started, more bus cancellations since all of last year.”
EWSD has always had issues with retaining enough bus drivers for its coverage area, but the COVID-19 pandemic and the “Great Resignation” exacerbated the issue, Smith said.
The school district contracts out to Mountain Transit for its buses and bus drivers. Mountain Transit was the only agency that placed a bid on EWSD’s contract.
At the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, the district tried to condense and consolidate routes to solve the shortage, but cancellations have still continued due to lack of drivers. The district lists 47 one-day bus cancellations between Dec. 6 and Dec. 22.
The normal number of canceled bus routes during the 2021-22 school year was 1-2 routes a day. Some weeks the number would rise to 3-4 but regardless, the district was able to publish a schedule that dictated which routes would be canceled for the duration of the year, allowing families to plan in advance.
The district began the 2022-23 school year with 18 routes it believed it could staff. Since then, they have lost four bus drivers leading to major cancellations.
“Beginning of September, we [started having to cancel] one bus a day. By the middle of October it was two buses a day. By the end of October between four and six buses a day. On a day we cancel six buses, that’s a third of our transportation system,” Smith said.
In mid-November, the staffing issue was alleviated slightly and the district only needed to cancel three and a half routes a day.
The district is no longer able to provide a calendar months in advance that marks which days will have cancellations. Instead, they notify families the Thursday or Friday before the affected week.
“This presents a greater challenge for our community because folks can't plan that well ahead if [they] only know Thursday afternoon ‘on Monday your bus is going to be canceled,’” Smith said.
There are instances where students do not attend school because their bus is canceled, Smith said.
“We transport 630 kids a day on buses and with the most recent cancellations, there’s a handful of kids on each bus route that there’s a pattern, when the bus is canceled they don’t show up to school,” Smith said.
The district is working to identify these families and create solutions for them, Smith said, but the district is facing an impossible challenge of creating transportation resources when there are none available.
How it impacts the families
“This is crazy, [having] to worry about how your kids are going to get to school and come home from school and your parents being able to work,” Ashley Heffernan, a working mother of three EWSD students said.
Heffernan and her husband Matthew Provost are a one-car family who live on River Road, which has a speed limit of 40 mph, no sidewalks and no crosswalks.
Provost and Heffernan have three sons who attend Founders Memorial School, Essex Middle School and Essex High School. Their two younger sons use the district buses while the oldest uses the city bus.
When their sons’ school buses are canceled, Provost and Heffernan need to rearrange their work schedules to make sure their children get to school. If the district notifies families of the cancellation on a Friday night, Heffernan isn’t able to inform her boss she’ll be late to work Monday morning.
On days Heffernan needs to drop her sons off at school, she doesn’t get to her office until 8:45 a.m., missing almost two hours of work.
“I feel like I am extremely stressed, that I am not doing what I need to do for my family and I’m not doing what I need to do for the office I work at,” Heffernan said. “I feel like this is just one stressor that’s out of my control to try to fix and it's affecting both home and work life.”
While Heffernan has been working at her office for almost 20 years, Provost recently started a new job which makes it very difficult to tell his employer he needs to be late to work some days or leave work early on certain Wednesdays.
Provost and Heffernan feel the biggest issue with the school bussing issue is the communication of it. They said their son called one afternoon because he was stuck at school and locked out of the building due to his bus being canceled. Neither Provost nor Heffernan received a call that day.
“We have three rules in this house: Listen, behave and communicate. If adults can't communicate in 2022 with all the technology and resources we have, there's a communication issue. There's a huge communication issue,” Provost said.
Students waiting on the street for a bus that isn’t coming is an issue Provost has seen many times while driving his own sons to school. He said these students are a part of single-parent families and might end up going back inside and staying home or walking to school and arriving late.
Walking to school from River Road takes 50 minutes to an hour. The road is not safe enough for Provost or Heffernan to walk their dogs on and recently they have begun paying for Ubers to get their children to school safely.
“We are keeping track, on our end, of every cancellation and extra trips/Ubers we have to do and pay for, in order to hopefully get ‘reimbursed’ or something, if that’s ever an option,” Provost stated in a Dec. 15 email to the Reporter.
Provost and Heffernan are not the only parents who have spoken up about the issues. During the Nov. 1 community engagement meeting held by the EWSD school board, school board member Scott Coolidge said the school bussing issue is an equity issue.
“Before we talk about equity in the building, we’ve got to get the kids to the building,” Coolidge said.
As a Westford parent whose kids both have cars, Coolidge isn’t personally affected by the school bussing issue but wants to see “outside the box” solutions to the problem.
Jesse Stratton, a father of two EWSD students, spoke during the public comment section of the Nov. 15 school board meeting about his “dismay and concern” for the current bussing situation.
“I understand the labor shortages across the board, I deal with it every day, but the current method of sending out emails begging people to come and drive school buses obviously is not getting us anywhere in the last three years,” Stratton said.
While he admits he doesn’t have data to back his claim, Stratton said he feels his route is disproportionately canceled to other routes. During the week he spoke with the school board he noted it was the first week his route had not seen a cancellation.
“It’s not acceptable,” Stratton said. “Those of us who do have jobs that won’t allow us to drive buses, what do we do? It doesn’t feel equitable, it doesn't feel sustainable.”
Not just an EWSD issue
“A school bus driver shortage is something that is not unique to EWSD. This shortage of commercially licensed drivers is a national issue that has been fairly well documented for at least the past five years, if not the past decade,” Smith said.
Bus driver shortages are impacting 86% of schools in the United States, forcing them to completely re-do their bus routes due to lack of staffing, CBS reported in August.
In attending the Vermont School Board Association Conference the EWSD school board heard from neighboring school boards about how the bussing district is affecting them.
“I mean, it is a daunting challenge for so many districts right now because finding drivers is such an incredible challenge,” School Board Chair Erin Kennedy Knox said during the Nov. 1 community engagement meeting.
Though the DMV Commissioner Wanda Minoli said in a statement to the Reporter that Vermont’s bus driver shortage is not as bad as what districts in other parts of the country are facing.
“Vermont does not have an extreme shortage compared to other areas in the country. Commissioner Minoli and her staff continue to work with the transportation providers, school districts and communities on collaborative and creative ways to streamline driver training and address the need for more drivers,” the statement states.
Driving a school bus is not a lucrative career. The positions are often held by retired folks, as the job only offers a two hour shift in the morning and a two hour shift in the afternoon, EWSD chief financial operator Brian Donahue said during the Nov. 1 meeting.
The Commercial Driver's License required to drive a school bus can also be used for long haul driving jobs or delivery jobs which offer four to 20 hour shifts. These jobs also do not require the background checks and the drug testing EWSD must do for their drivers.
These variables create low applicant pools for a job proven difficult for employee retention because of student behavior that’s exacerbated by longer bus routes with packed buses of 30-60 students.
“With more kids on buses and less ability to support [their behavior] we have had some driver attrition because some of our drivers just say ‘I can't do this, this is too much,’” Smith said.
When bus drivers quit or take time off for injuries or personal reasons, the drivers who need to substitute those routes feel it’s unsafe to substitute those unfamiliar routes for just one day.
Theoretically, the drivers can read the map and preview the route, but driving on the road in low light situations down driveways they haven’t driven on before and developing a rapport with the unfamiliar students is difficult, Smith said.
“[That’s] the driver feedback we’re getting from the few remaining drivers that we have, and rightly so,” Smith said.
Mountain Transit would not allow the Reporter to speak with any of its bus drivers.
What can be done?
“When you don't have 23 drivers and you don't have 56 buses, you have to start to change things and one of them is you start to regularly cancel routes on a rolling basis all year long,” Donahue said. “You start to say look, every kid's going to get to school, and that might be an hour late.”
Donahue acknowledged changing school times is something the district has done in the past, but it’s a difficult change to make.
Hiring new drivers isn’t a simple quick process. It takes months before a driver who has been hired can actually drive a bus due to regulations imposed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and the State, Stacy Emerson of Mountain Transit said to the Reporter.
“Majority of the holdup is the FMCSA regulation requirements and the State requirements for background check and testing. So it could be three months before an employee that we hire actually has a job to report to,” Emerson said.
Mountain Transit has started assigning new hires to ride on routes with fully instated bus drivers so they can begin to learn the routes and receive paychecks in order to retain applicants.
For solutions outside of hiring new bus drivers, district members have taken to carpooling. EWSD tried and failed a carpooling initiative in 2017, Donahue said when encouraging the community to take the lead.
“We're not the people to do it. It's neighbor to neighbor, street to street block to block is the best place to really do that,” Donahue said.
