EWSD — The EWSD school board held a community engagement meeting this past Tuesday, Nov. 1, to hear from members of the public.
Questions from the community touched on equity in schools, low teacher application rates and student perceptions of how the district is changing.
Board and community members sat in small groups at tables in the cafeteria and passed the mic around as they asked and answered questions. School board chair Erin Kennedy Knox began the in-person meeting by reading expectations the board had for members of the public in order to have productive conversations.
“This is a board meeting. And as such, Anyone wishing to speak must be recognized by myself as board chair. Any comments you have will be directed to the board. Depending on how many people wish to speak, I may have to impose time limits,” Knox said.
Here are some of the questions that were asked and the district’s answers:
Q: Tim Kemerer, Essex Junction: One of the things that I went looking for [in the equity report] was the action plan. In the report, I thought it might be good to [include] the readout of the action plan.
A: Erin Maguire, director of equity and inclusion: The Equity Advisory Committee for the district has been working on specific action steps to implement the policy as well as wrote the procedure last year and so we have our holding for that but we are at a point where I think we could really articulate then that piece of each school having an equity leadership team and they are going to be using the 57 planning recommendations from the equity advisory committee to make their individual plans based on the analysis and audit at their schools.
So we are in this sort of building process where but yeah, point well made in being able to report that out at this point, I think makes good sense. We're certainly ready to be public with those recommendations and clarity about how we are implementing this district wide.
Q: Liz Stevens: Wade [Winters] and Maddie [Ahmadi], can you feel any changes in the school, in your building and in your classes and in your environment from any of the policies or procedures that have been put in place?
A: Wade Winters, student school board member: I can tell there's definitely work being done, especially in terms of equity work. I do feel like it still has a long way to go. But I feel like there's things happening behind the scenes that the teachers are all working on.
A: Maddie Ahmadi, student school board member: I think certainly from an equity perspective, for sure. I can feel some of those changes coming.
I think in terms of the social emotional stuff, at least at the high school…We're still sort of getting back into having school spirit again. A lot of that went away in the COVID times and we're still trying to rebuild that I think, and I think that that will come but it's going to take some time. So I think we're not quite there yet, but certainly in terms of equity, I can feel those changes happening.
Q: Julia Andrews, Westford: I'm wondering if the board would care to talk a little bit about if [seeing fewer teachers’ resumes] is what we're seeing here in our district and how we hope to shift that.
A: Brendan Kinney, school board member: One of the things that we as a board have the ability to do is to work with our staff and our faculty to try to improve the contract. I know that members of our team that worked on the last contract, those thoughts were front and center in terms of making the compensation packages, the benefit packages and some of the perks of working in the district attractive so that we can retain the good people we have but also hopefully attract other teachers to our district especially from out of state.
A: Brian Donahue, EWSD chief operating officer: Our pools are definitely different than they were, say 10 years ago. I think we've always benefited by being one of the magnetic districts and in the magnet County. There's a lot of teachers that start their work in their career in other parts of the state and then move in here after a couple of years, so forth.
It wasn't unusual for us a number of years ago to see 120 applicants for a position where now you know, depending upon that position, now down in the 30s or 40s.
I'm not sure if there's that many workers out there looking for 179 days of employment and making it all work. So we may have a lot of jobs that just don't have the employees or the people that can fill them and we're gonna have to reimagine that.
Q: Leonora Doge, Essex Town: I was wondering about the intersection between the equity work and the staffing concerns and whether this might allow us to maybe think outside the box a little bit in terms of recognizing certificates and degrees from outside of the country.
A: Andre Roy, school board member: I believe there is that segment of the population that wants is trying to work but because of the licensure issues in the state rules, they're not able to suppress that because there is a caveat.
If someone does not have a teacher's license they can work temporarily for a year before getting licensed however, if somebody applies for that job and is licensed, we cannot hire a person that does not have a license.
A: Erin Maguire, director of equity and inclusion: We have had a couple of success stories bringing people in and helping them gain teacher licensure through that lens. So I don't think licensure has to be a barrier actually at all. There are times where we have visa issues.
