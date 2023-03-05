The Essex Joint Housing Commission wants its proposed housing trust fund to help as many people as possible without straining town staff.
That’s what members said Wednesday during a meeting focused on defining the priorities of the fund.
The meeting was led by Vice Chair Gabrielle Smith since Chair Katie Ballard was unable to attend.
Essex Junction community development director Chris Yuen went through the list of potential priorities for the housing trust, which if approved by the municipalities would be a flexible source of funding to support local housing needs.
Yuen also estimated how many full time municipal employee equivalents would be required to accomplish the priorities each week.
The amount of time ranged from 0.25 FTE, or about ten hours a week that could likely be accommodated by existing staff, to more than one full time staff member required, which would mean the city and town would need to hire more employees.
Priorities with existing government programs in place, such as subsidies or grants to make existing American Disabilities Act units compliant or grants for alterations to existing homes to create new housing units required less staff support.
Other priorities, including creating supportive housing for those struggling with substance abuse recovery and other needs would require a greater investment of time and resources.
Yuen noted that the housing trust fund would likely benefit from existing programs more than if the municipalities were to create their own programs.
The amount of people served and the capacity of current staff to provide support with their current skill sets should also be considered, committee member Deb Flannery said.
“I think it might be helpful if there was also a column or something that showed the volume or the activity that is contemplated for each of these areas,” she said about the document Yuen presented.
Yuen estimated that between $10,000 and $500,000 would be put into the housing trust fund each year and that it would serve 100 people or less.
Clerk Emily Taylor said she had heard through community feedback sessions with Town of Essex residents that vacant or run-down buildings should be repurposed for local housing options.
“I don't know if that's more town specific than city, but it seems like a high priority based on what the community feedback was,” she said.
Smith agreed, saying initiatives that allow people to improve their homes rather than build new ones would be more visible and help more residents.
Committee member Ned Daly agreed and said it was important to focus on maintaining the existing stock, with a secondary emphasis on helping people enter the housing market.
“Let's not get carried away and think we're going to be building five-story buildings full of affordable housing,” he said.
The commission discussed possibly planning community feedback sessions before the end of the school year and hoped to educate the community about the duties of the housing commission.
The Joint Essex and Essex Junction Housing Commission meets from 3-4:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month. For more information about the housing commission, visit www.essexvt.org/694/Housing-Commission.
