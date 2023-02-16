ESSEX AND ESSEX JUNCTION — The Joint Housing Commission met Wednesday to begin to narrow the priorities of the proposed housing trust funds for the City of Essex Junction and Town of Essex.
A housing trust fund is a flexible source of funding that is created by local or state government to support a community’s housing needs. The commission asked the Town of Essex selectboard and Essex Junction City Council to consider creating funds back in August.
Some of the reasons the commission wants to start a housing trust fund include the high cost of housing, the stigma around accessing housing assistance and that housing is a central part of a person’s quality of life.
The commission has a list of nine priorities that it believes housing trusts for the City of Essex Junction and Town of Essex should cover:
Low-barrier funding for homelessness prevention
Subsidies or grants to make existing units ADA-compliant
Grants for alterations to existing homes to create new housing units (including ADUs)
Subsidies for weatherization upgrades
Subsidies for affordable units within otherwise market-rate development projects
Down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers (see CHT’s Shared Equity Program)
Supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness, domestic abuse victims, substance abuse recovery, etc.
Purchase / preparation of land for affordable housing projects
Municipally-funded construction of housing
The conversation during Wednesday's meeting centered on creating a smaller list of priorities a housing trust fund would address and how to get feedback on those priorities from the public.
Finding a focus
While some housing trust funds take on a variety of needs, others focus on fewer issues, Committee Chair Katie Ballard said.
Committee member Deb Flannery agreed, saying she would prefer to focus on only a few issues versus a variety of housing needs.
“We might lose some impact by having too many different categories, and it also might be worth considering what areas don't have other ways to be funded,” she said.
For example, about $100 million is expected to come to states from the Environmental Protection Agency through the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund to support initiatives like weatherization upgrades, Flannery said.
Town Planner Kent Johnson said feasibility is valuable to consider along with impact.
It was also possible to combine priorities that had similar themes into a similar priority, such as one involving substance abuse and homelessness, Flannery said.
Seeking feedback
Vice Chair Gabrielle Smith said she’d like to see the commission engage people who had not yet been involved in the process of creating a housing trust fund.
“We’re really seeking to engage people who haven’t been involved in this conversation at all and there going to be like ‘How do I give input based on what’s most important to me?’” she said.
One challenge in getting feedback on the housing trust fund will be finding a way for people to open up about their challenges without feeling embarrassed or stigmatized, Ballard said.
“When we're talking about challenges relating to housing it is a little scary to share that you're struggling with making ends meet,” she said.
Smith suggested that a way to get people to give feedback would be to use questions with a narrow focus.
“I find those open-ended survey questions that come to me challenging,” she said. “When people are like, ‘What do you think, what are our economic challenges in Essex?’ I'm like, I don't know.”
The Commission agreed to come together to narrow down the list of priorities further in preparation to seek feedback from the public.
The Joint Essex and Essex Junction Housing Commission meets from 3-4:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month. For more information about the housing commission, visit www.essexvt.org/694/Housing-Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.