As the Essex Joint Housing Commission gets ready to separate in July, members from the City and Town expressed differing opinions on how a housing trust fund should spend its money.
The question at hand: should the focus be on homelessness prevention or the community’s current housing stock?
Members disagreed Wednesday, March 15 when they continued to discuss the fund, which if approved by the municipalities would be a flexible source of funding to support local housing needs.
Chair Katie Ballard, of Essex Junction, was concerned about how the priorities of the trust fund were ranked, which was a result of work that had been completed at the last meeting when she wasn’t present.
“I wonder if there might be a few cases where more conversation may be had with a little bit more information,” she said. “But I don't want to make that assumption.”
Vice Chair Gabrielle Smith agreed and said that while the presented chart did a good job explaining the conversation, the rankings of what objectives the housing trust fund should prioritize felt off.
These were the priorities as listed in the meeting’s agenda:
Commission member Deb Flannery, of Essex Town, said she felt the chart represented the views expressed in the conversation fairly well.
“My take on it may have been different from what was proposed coming in or thought about coming in,” she said.
Smith said she was in favor of making homelessness prevention funding, which could keep people in their homes and prevent evictions, a higher priority.
Ballard agreed with her, saying they should separate the low barrier homelessness prevention funding from the supportive housing for those experiencing domestic violence, suffering from substance abuse and other social problems.
Flannery said she thought it was fine to separate the two items, but reminded the commission of the mission they had discussed for the housing trust fund previously.
“The comments were about how low barrier assistance would be an expense versus investing in long term assets such as a home project,” she said.
Low barrier homelessness prevention funding should be a key part of the trust fund, Ballard said. She thought this was a important priority as someone who had experienced homelessness in Essex herself.
“I really am a little bit sad about this,” she said. “The whole part of this conversation and the whole reason that we were creating the housing trust fund was because we were really concerned about the dignity and safety of people being able to access housing in our community.”
She said the purpose of a housing trust fund wasn’t to bring back revenue to the community or worry about the funding source.
It is important to realize the town and the city might use their housing trust funds differently, Flannery said. She imagined the fund to have a different philosophy than what Ballard advocated.
“I think that the [social service] system that we have is very fragmented as it stands, so adding another place for people who have no resources to go to get resources in a crisis situation isn't necessarily optimal at maximizing the impact of the fund,” she said.
She was also concerned with how many houses this approach would help.
“It's just that there's a lot of randomness that can be playing into all of that, rather than being more strategic and targeted and creating something that is durable over time,” Flannery added.
The commission will separate on July 1 like the other joint committees, and it hopes to recruit more members before that happens.
While there are enough members for a town and city commission, if one member is absent the meeting cannot be held due not meeting the quorum required by open meeting laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.