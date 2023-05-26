ESSEX JUNCTION — Mixed opinions were shared at the City Council table last night as councilors discussed the requirements S.100 would enforce on all Vermont municipalities to address the housing crisis.
S.100, or the HOME bill, was passed by the state legislature earlier this month and seeks to make housing more accessible for all Vermonters. Gov. Phil Scott, who has said the bill doesn’t go far enough, still needs to sign it for it to become law.
If enacted, changes brought on my S.100 will not be not up for debate or discussion with the City Council, they will be state statute.
Most controversial: fourplexes and five story buildings in Essex Junction’s Village Center.
What is affordable housing?
Under S.100, municipalities with sewer and water infrastructure that allows residential development, which is all of Essex Junction, are now required to permit any affordable housing development.
So what is affordable housing? It’s not just housing prices that don’t make your jaw drop, there’s a specific definition.
An affordable housing development as defined by S.100 has at least 20% of the units, or five units (whichever is greater) set at an affordable rate for 15 years or longer.
“Affordable housing” is housing that’s affordable to households earning 80% of the median income for the Burlington Metropolitan Statistical Area and for which they pay no more than 30% of their gross income for housing, which includes utilities for rental properties.
Building height
While all of Essex Junction has infrastructure that qualifies it for affordable housing development, this does not mean that five-story buildings are going to be built on streets like Vale Drive, which falls outside of the Village Center.
Building height will increase according to the “density and height bonus” instated by S.100, which would allow affording housing developers to add one story to any established maximum height.
This means if an area of the City is currently zoned for buildings to have a maximum height of one story, S.100 will allow for a two-story affordable housing building.
Buildings in the Village Center currently have a maximum height of four stories. With the density bonus, it will become five for affordable housing developments.
So why was the City council discussing seven-story buildings last night? For two reasons:
The state requires a 40% density bonus, which at a minimum can be added with one story. Though this means the additional units will be smaller. The state allows for two stories to be added, to make additional units larger.
The City was already discussing edits to its land development code before S.100 was approved. One possible conversation has been if the City would like to increase its maximum building height.
Right now, the Village Center is zoned for four-story buildings as its maximum, which the City Council decided not to increase given the changes S.100 is making.
The council had a lengthy discussion during which heights as high as six stories were proposed, which would have been seven stories because of S.100. Ultimately, the council decided not to go this route.
“I would really love to see that section of the Village Center, just section 604, being amended to have the maximum story set at six instead of four,” City Councilor Andrew Brown said.
Brown listed the developments that have been built in the City in the past few years, adding 58 units of housing, which would have been 116 units had the buildings been six stories.
“That could have been open to 116 individuals, 116 families,” Brown said. “By not allowing the six stories we have, in essence, prevented 116 households from being able to call Essex Junction home.”
This could have meant seven-story affordable housing buildings in the Village Center. City Councilor Elaine Haney was very against the idea of seven-story buildings, and did not like the idea of going past four.
“Personally I am not willing to go beyond six. I’m not willing to go beyond four, but the five happened and we have to acknowledge that and deal with it,” Haney said.
Haney was referring to two five-story buildings that were built in the Village Center. She feels it would not be fair to keep the max height for the Village Center at four stories when two five-story buildings were built.
“I know we have a dire housing crisis, but Essex Junction is not responsible for solving it,” she said. “We are responsible for doing our part as best we can, as much as adding additional stories adds additional housing, I just don't feel that that's appropriate for our four and a half square mile city.”
City Council President Raj Chawla agreed with the sentiments from Brown and Haney.
“We desperately need more affordable housing…I’m really concerned about how some of this impacts the border homes around these districts we’re talking about,” Chawla said.
Increased building height is not the only way S.100 has allowed municipalities to improve density, Haney pointed out.
“I think the State is forcing our hand on this,” Haney said. “I’m concerned that no one is paying attention.”
Haney wants the height changes to be explained in great detail.
“Because there’s going to be a lot of people out there who say ‘you’re slipping this in now,’ not realizing it’s not us, or it doesn’t matter if it’s not us. It’s a huge change,” Haney said.
“That first building that goes up, this room is going to be full, because no one will have realized that it happened,” she continued.
The council decided to keep the Village Center’s maximum building height set at four stories, so the absolute maximum height for affordable housing development can be five stories.
Fourplexes
When the City Council began discussing the LDC May 10, triplexes were being considered in certain zones. With the passing of S.100, fourplexes can now be built in any residential district that uses municipal sewer and water infrastructure, which is all of Essex Junction.
There are two caveats:
Homeowners Associations that banned fourplexes before 2021 will not be subjected to this part of S.100
The lot where the fourplex is being built, or created out of an existing building, must have room for the correct number of parking spaces and trash cans.
If a homeowner wants to convert their home into a fourplex or build a fourplex, but they only have space for three parking spaces, it will not be allowed because of the minimum parking requirements.
“Our elected officials in Montpelier are the people who have decided…anywhere that a residential unit is being served by water or sewer, which is all of Essex Junction, will now have to allow in our LDC up to four units,” Brown said.
“Nothing we do here can overrule that,” he added.
City staff recommend the council make duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes permitted in all residential districts in the LDC to minimize confusion.
When do these changes need to happen?
The State requires fourplexes to be allowed beginning July 1. Increased building height does not need to be allowed until Dec. 1, 2024, but City Manager Regina Mahony said that’s not as much time as it might feel.
“The fact that this has to be in place by December 2024, doesn’t really give us time. Basically, we need to add this in right now,” she said.
Despite the fast turnaround in when the changes can be implemented, the City’s community development director Chris Yuen does not anticipate developers to make fast changes.
“I predict [these changes] to be slow,” Yuen said. “From what you see in other cities, most people don’t want to make any changes.”
This is different for Essex Junction as a very “built-out” municipality. A municipality with a lot of green space might see a different pace of development.
The public hearing for the proposed Land Development Code amendments is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. June 14 at Lincoln Hall.
Watch the full May 24 City Council meeting here.
Find more information on the Land Development Code amendments here.
