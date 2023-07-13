ESSEX JUNCTION — The Champlain Valley Exposition is hosting “Fill the Van” Friday July 14 from 9-11 a.m. for Vermont towns that have been impacted by the catastrophic floods this past week.
The effort has been organized by Essex Junction resident Renee Dall and Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, D-Chittenden.
“There are urgent needs for the items listed [below],” the Expo stated in a Facebook post.
The Expo is asking for the following items, new and sealed, to be donated to help those impacted by the storm:
-Dish gloves
-Formula
-Bottled water
-Yard rakes
-Fans
-Snack bars
-Pet food
-Shop vacs
-Muck boots
-Pumps
-Dehumidifiers
-Contractor bags
-Shovels
-Diapers
Those who are able to donate can go to the Champlain Valley Fairgrounds at the entrance across from Dunkin Donuts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.