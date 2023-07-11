ESSEX AND ESSEX JUNCTION — Vermont is making national headlines for catastrophic flooding resulting from 2-7 inches of rain hitting the state July 9-10.
The National Weather Service anticipates widespread area and river flooding to continue into Tuesday night. Central and Southern Vermont have been hit particularly hard, with some places seeing flood levels higher than those caused by Hurricane Irene in 2011.
Gov. Phil Scott called a state of emergency July 9, which is still in effect.
As of yesterday at 4:25 p.m. almost three dozen state roads were closed off due to high water, according to the Vermont State Police. These closures do not account for town roads, and the state police estimated additional closures to be possible with rivers and streams continuing to rise.
“There appears to be no major flooding issues in Essex Junction as of now,” City Councillor Elaine Haney stated in the 9:58 a.m. Facebook post. “Our neighbors in the Town are dealing with some road flooding.”
City staff in Essex Junction assessed flooding damages and provided an update to the City Council.
"The City is not currently dealing with flooding issues from this storm and staff are monitoring conditions. The Winooski River in our area is expected to crest mid-afternoon," Cit Council President Raj Chawla stated in a 11:23 a.m. Facebook post.
Essex Police closed off North Williston Road near Rt 117 due to flooding July 10, which has gotten worse today.
The traffic lights at Susie Wilson Road and Kellogg Road were out as of two hours ago with crews working on repairing the lights.
Flooding is expected to continue through the day. The police department asks drivers to be cautious and to look for storm updates at www.weather.gov/btv/.
Paul Mazza’s is experiencing serious flooding throughout their farm fields, all the way up to their fences.
“Yesterday as the Winooski River rose higher and into our fields, we scrambled to shut down the stand and pack everything we could to move to higher ground,” Paul Mazza’s stated in a Facebook post this morning.
The water levels rose faster than the farm anticipated, so they called in all the help they could get to pack up their stand, taking about two hours.
“Within those two hours the river water moved from just barely over the river bank to the edge of our parking lot,” the Facebook post stated. “Today as we survey the damage of the flood we are teary eyed.”
To the farm’s dismay, its crops are drowning in flood water that is still rising.
In the midst of all the damages, 2,000 Vermonters have rallied together in a mutual aid Facebook group “VT Flooding 2023 Response and Recovery Mutual Aid.” Emergency response teams from other states are also being deployed.
Below are photos of the documented damages throughout Vermont. If you have any photos of floods in your area please send them to kvanni@orourkemediagroup.com.
This story will be updated as new information is released.
This story was updated at 11:38 a.m. to include an update from the City Council.
