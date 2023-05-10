ESSEX JUNCTION — Last year, you may have seen a small crowd of people clad in rainbow standing under umbrellas for a “Honk and Wave” at the Five Corners intersection. This year’s pride festivities at the Maple Street Park and Pool will be hard to miss.
A group of queer Essex Junction residents and friends have come together to create a group called the “Essex Pride Committee,” which is not an official City committee.
The group started last summer when Kris Smith Thyme posted on Facebook to ask who would like to join them for a Honk and Wave after seeing there weren’t any other Pride events happening in the Junction.
“There were about a dozen, maybe 20 folks who showed up in the pouring rain to show their support for the queer community,” Smith Thyme said. “Coming home, really immediately after that, I was chatting with some friends and I thought we could do something on a larger scale next year.”
After seeing the success of other Pride events throughout Vermont they thought “why don’t we?”
Almost a year later, the group is organizing an all-ages festival from 1-5 p.m. June 3 with a 21+ after party at 7 p.m. at Uncommon Coffee. The event is rain or shine.
The festivities begin at 1 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by a walking parade through Maple Street Park and Pool. Vermont's chapter of Drag Story Hour will then do a read-aloud of children's books with Emoji Nightmare and Katniss Everqueer.
“I am really looking forward to Drag Story Hour,” Smith Thyme said. “Given the conversation that’s happening about this nationally, I think it is so important to have Drag story hour at Essex Pride, especially as our flagship event that’s going to kick off the day.”
Emoji Nightmare and Katniss Everqueer have read to children in libraries and schools around Vermont with books such as “Just Add Glitter,” “Red: A crayon’s Story” and “Elephant and Piggie.”
“If you don't think it's a good idea for a drag queen to read a fairy tale to a field full of people (including youth), then this event probably isn't for you anyways,” Essex Pride’s FAQ states.
Drag Story Hour will last until 2 p.m. followed by an afternoon of performances from local artists including the Essex High School chamber choir and the student cast of “Rent.”
From 4-5 p.m., there will be a family dance party set to music by local artist DJ GAYBAR.
There will be a community canvas set up for attendees to contribute their art to, and stands with vendors and local organizations will be open throughout the festival.
Sign-ups for performers and vendors close Friday, May 12. Applications can be found here. Essex Pride is prioritizing LGBTQIA+ performers but welcomes all who would like to perform to apply.
The festival is in partnership with the Pride Center of Vermont. Proceeds collected from the event will go to paying the costs incurred, like security or renting Porta Potties. Whatever is left over will be donated to the Pride Center.
Given what has been happening with the Essex Westford School District, Smith Thyme hopes this event can act as a safe space for LGBTQIA+ members of the community.
“Not just queer and trans adults, but queer and trans youths,” they said. “Be their true and authentic selves in a space that is going to be safe and celebratory for them, their families, their friends and for our allies.”
Click here for a full itinerary of the events.
Click here to sign up as a volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.