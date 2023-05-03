EWSD — Gender-inclusive language does not mean the elimination of words like “boy” and “girl.” This was reiterated at the school board's May 2 meeting in a statement by board chair Robert Carpenter.
The statement is the third message delivered by EWSD on its commitment to being inclusive of LGBTQIA+ students following an April 14 letter sent to parents about the use of inclusive language during upcoming health lessons.
“In the context of teaching the puberty unit, we use anatomically correct language. That is, language that refers to body parts and function instead of using only gendered language such as boy/girl, male/female/nonbinary, and associating that with bodies,” Carpenter said.
“This does not mean that students will not hear or use gendered language; it means the language used by educators will be inclusive as we teach students about their bodies within this unit,” Carpenter said.
After the statement was read, 14 people lined up to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting. Twelve spoke in support of the district's decisions and two were opposed, one of whom was a resident of Colchester.
There was a broad range of personal ties with the LGBTQIA+ community in those who waited their turn to address the board. Some speakers were queer and trans, some were parents of trans and nonbinary students at EWSD and some were former and current educators.
Aricha Drury, a resident of Essex Junction and a parent of trans and non-binary students who attend EWSD, expressed her gratitude to the district for its commitment to inclusive practices and policies.
Drury thanked the board “for continually giving my children messages that they are safe at school, that they're welcome at school and that they're valued and respected when they're at school.”
Alex Dubief from Essex Town spoke about the ignorance she carried with her as someone who did not receive equity education, and the work she did for years to correct that.
“When I went to school, we did not have social and emotional learning. We did not have [diversity, equity and inclusion]. I used slurs routinely. That was the norm in the 80s,” Dubief said.
Back then, Dubief said she did not understand the breadth and depth of humanity.
“It took me decades of travel, education and the patience of people to help inform me about the reality of the world so that I could understand how limited the education that I had gotten was and how much richer and broader everything was,” she said.
Now as a parent, coach and business owner, Dubief is grateful her sons are able to receive an education based around equity at EWSD.
Jordan Verasamy, a recent graduate of Essex High School, spoke about her experience in the school district as someone who is queer and mixed-race.
“It's been a hard time being a student at the school at points, having slurs thrown at me, being hated for who I was as a person. To finally see students up and coming being accepted for who they are is an amazing thing,” Verasamy said.
Queer students are twice as likely as heterosexual and cisgender students to experience bullying, according to the 2019 Vermont Youth Risk Behavior Survey.
Verasamy thanked the board for giving students the space to explore their identities. As a student, she saw who was supportive and who wanted her to suffer.
“Current students do the same thing,” she said.
Tracey Lampgare of Colchester was the first to speak against the policy in the long line of speakers. Lampgare has a granddaughter who attends Founders Memorial School and decided to speak to the board after reading the lesson materials.
“My granddaughter has expressed concern about talking about menstrual periods in front of fifth grade boys and little boys have mentioned to me about talking about wet dreams and erections,” he said.
Lampgare feels that some of the subjects in the curriculum should not be discussed because it will “embarrass the children,” and he does not know if the teachers are “prepared to deal with that.”
“The second thing I want to know is who’s equity and social justice are we talking about,” Lampgare said.
All of the children Lampgare said he has spoken with want to be referred to as girl or boy and Lampgare feels at a fifth grade level students are boys and girls.
“I'm not saying anything bad about gay, lesbian, trans, binary, any of the different names and the different people out there. It's okay to be different,” he said. “We're all individuals.”
He finished by saying girls and boys produce eggs and sperm but a transgender person cannot do that “at this time.” This is not true.
Trans people are those whose gender identity is different from the gender they were assigned at birth. Just because a person’s identity changes, does not mean the way their body functions changes.
“Everyone—transgender or not—has a gender identity. Most people never think about what their gender identity is because it matches their sex at birth,” the National Center for Transgender Equality states.
The final speaker during public comment was Saramichelle Stultz who opened her statement with “this is probably the bravest thing I've ever had to do.”
Stultz first spoke about trying to get a book at the Brownell Library, which is not affiliated with EWSD, and how she was denied the book.
“I am requesting that we have…a big community forum with both sides, if there are sides, but apparently there is, unfortunately, a disagreement. But I believe both sides do have things in common,” she said.
Stultz ended her statement by asking the school board “do you support masturbating while driving. Is that a safe thing to do? Is that what’s being taught?”
Stultz read an excerpt from a book titled “Gender Queer,” by Maia Kobabe, which is not a part of any EWSD curriculum, it is a book in the high school library.
The 2019 memoir and graphic novel illustrates Kobabe’s journey to identifying as nonbinary and asexual, including a scene where Kobabe describes “getting off while driving,” according to lines read by Stokes.
The school board invites EWSD parents to join the district’s Director of Equity and Inclusion for an educational session on Teaching Puberty Inclusively, June 1, time and place to be determined.
This article was updated May 3 at 5:17 p.m. to correct name spellings.
