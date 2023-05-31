EWSD — Essex Middle school was among two other Vermont schools chosen by Gov. Phil Scott and fitness icon Jake Steinfeld to receive a new $100,000 state-of-the-art fitness center.
The multi-million dollar “DON’T QUIT” campaign named EMS, Milton Middle School and Missisquoi Valley Union School as Vermont’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit.
This year, the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils, chaired by Steinfeld, will have gifted fitness centers to 40 states, with Vermont, Wyoming, Iowa and Montana joining the 36 previously recognized states.
The foundation plans to reach all 50 states in the coming years.
“I’ve always believed it’s critical to encourage our youth to be active and embrace healthy lifestyles, which has countless positive impacts,” Scott stated in the Wednesday announcement. “These awards will have a huge impact, and I’m grateful to Jake and his entire team for their dedication to our youth and for their commitment to Vermont.”
The governor's office opened up applications to elementary and middle schools interested in receiving a new fitness center Feb. 14, stating three schools would be selected for the final award.
Schools that qualified for the application pool needed to have a majority of its students between 8-14 years old. The schools also needed to have room for the fitness center in its current infrastructure should it win.
Applications had to be submitted in video form, as the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils finds video is the best way to perceive the unique aspects of the individual schools. Find examples of winning schools here and here.
The submitted video was supposed to show NFGFC why the students deserve to have a new fitness center.
“We had a tremendous response from schools throughout the great state of Vermont,” Steinfeld stated. “None of this would have been possible without the incredible support of Gov. Phil Scott who helped make this campaign a huge success by putting the health and well-being of children first.”
Fit Supply provides the fitness equipment and each center is financed through public and private partnerships with companies such as The Coca-Cola Company, Elevance Health Foundation and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding.
“The foundation’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world,” the press release states.
This award follows EMS’s wellness teacher Matt Bristol receiving a national award for his work with EMS students.
"We were so excited!!!" Bristol told the Reporter, describing how it felt when EMS found out. "It was awesome news to receive. We found out a few weeks back and the whole school was pumped. We can't wait until the fall when they do the install."
These state-of-the-art DON’T QUIT! fitness centers will be unveiled during ribbon cutting ceremonies this fall.
