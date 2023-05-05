EWSD — “Connection is the curriculum,” Essex Middle School wellness teacher Matt Bristol and 2023 SHAPE America District Teacher of the Year told the Reporter in a conversation about what he hopes to teach his students.
As the wellness teacher, Bristol works to teach his students “physical literacy” which he explained is the same as literacy in any other subject. This one just focuses on their bodies and what they need.
“How to be confident and competent with our body to be able to lead a healthy and active lifestyle,” he said.
Bristol does this by providing a variety of enriching opportunities for students to try out and hopefully add to their routines going forward. Not every method works for every student, but part of physical literacy is trying things to see how they feel, not to be exceptional at them.
“I hope that some sort of experience we provide them is something that they grab onto and stick to for the next part of their life,” Bristol said. “I’m still adding new things to my repertoire and taking things out.”
The act of reflecting on what works and what doesn’t work is something Bristol thinks is an important part of a person's physical activity journey.
Bristol tries to incorporate activities the students might not have been introduced to yet such as spike ball or mountain biking so the playing field is even for students to learn on.
“I definitely played sports growing up, and I like sports, but it's a real struggle for me to teach [something like] basketball when these kids have so many opportunities outside of school to do those sports,” he said.
This mindset is part of what led to Bristol being nominated for, and then winning, Vermont Teacher of the Year for the Society of Health and Physical Educators of America in 2020. Winning this award allowed him to apply to the 2023 SHAPE America District Teacher of the Year award.
At first, Bristol wasn’t sure he wanted to apply for the district award. He had three years before he was no longer eligible and with 2-4 months left before the final deadline, Bristol decided to do it.
“Not because I wanted to win an award but the reflective process of doing the application was going to make me a better teacher,” Bristol said.
After deciding to go through the process as part of a learning experience, Bristol went up against 13 other states for the east district award and won. From there, the decision to apply for the national award was easier.
“I felt like I would have let people down or this whole side of the country down if I didn't go for it,” he said.
The application process for the national process was much more rigorous including a 20-minute filmed lesson, two letters of recommendation– one of which had to be from a student or a parent– and a 30 minute interview.
Bristol’s award was announced in March at the national conference in Seattle. Now, he will have the opportunity to meet with the other teacher of the year recipients and meet with other state organizations over the next year.
One lesson he learned from the entire process was how much he cared.
“I knew that, but in that I care more about the connection of the kid than I do about ‘can they do X amount of pushups,’” Bristol said.
