ESSEX JUNCTION — The first motion of the Essex Junction City Council was made last night, July 6, during a special meeting held to discuss the city manager application process.
“I will call the first-ever meeting for the City of Essex Junction City Council to order for Wednesday, July 6,” City Council President Andrew Brown said.
After calling the meeting to order, Brown thanked everyone in attendance for coming while getting used to the name “city council.”
“Thank you, city residents, city counselors…I’m not going to get used to this so I’m going to intentionally say ‘the city’ a few more times,” Brown said.
The council then entered executive session to discuss the applicants for the open city manager position. The top eight candidates will go through the interview process.
“The names and applications of those who applied will not be made public to protect the applicants from potential retaliation from their current employer,” Brown stated in an email to the Reporter.
The council returned from executive session after 30 minutes and made its first motion.
“I move that we accept the city manager hiring process that has been identified in this memo,” city councilor Daniel Kerin said.
In February, the council, acting then as the Village board of trustees, appointed members to the City Manager Hiring Committee.
The committee met bi-weekly beginning at the end of March to create essay questions for the applicants and design a hiring process that will result in three final candidates to present to the city council.
The received applications underwent a review process on June 13. The pool was narrowed down to ten candidates who were scored by a committee of staff and two trustees, Amber Thibeault and Raj Chawla.
The top eight will go through an interview process with department heads, and the top three will be interviewed by residents and staff. The top three candidates will also be interviewed by the council while they consider all of the other evaluations.
An exact timeline of the candidates’ interview process is still to be determined.
Kerin’s motion to accept this process passed unanimously.
The council then moved on to the consent agenda, approving Brown to sign the agreements for police services, reappraisal and assessor services, information technology, delinquent tax, stormwater and recreation, Indian Brook, senior center and senior bus with the Town of Essex.
The meeting was adjourned after approving the consent agenda.
A recording of the full meeting can be found here. The meeting’s agenda can be found here.
