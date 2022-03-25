ESSEX JUNCTION — The search for a City Manager is moving forward.
On Tuesday night, the Village board of trustees approved the creation and appointment of two committees — City Manager Recruitment and Hiring — which will meet and begin the search process.
The trustees previously gave consensus to explore the appointment of a citizen-based committee in January. Eleven community members expressed interest.
Trustees Raj Chawla and Amber Thibeault interviewed all 11 and identified a plan to create two separate committees – one for recruitment and one for hiring. Chawla said on Tuesday that splitting the committee into two sub-committees was a way to make the process more efficient and a way to utilize everyone who volunteered.
“We felt that all of the candidates were excellent. We wanted to keep them,” he said.
Chawla and Thibeault evaluated candidate preferences, along with other factors and recommended the following committee appointments:
Recruitment:
Gabrielle Stevenson
Maggie Massey
Mary Moyer
Mike Thorne
Bridget Meyer
Mike Plageman
Hiring:
Christina Papadopoulos
Jeb Spaulding
John Wermer
Jacob Law
Jeetan Khadka
Chawla will join the recruitment committee as a representative of the trustees, and Thibeault will join the hiring committee.
“Thank you to the 11 community members who stepped forward,” Trustees President Andrew Brown said. “We really appreciate you and look forward to it.”
Interim-Co Manager Brad Luck said both committees would meet for the first time this Monday, March 28. Subsequent meetings will be held every other week.
The goal, Luck said, is to draft an employment ad by the time the new City of Essex Junction is potentially approved by the Vermont legislature and the governor.
Bill H. 491, which would finalize the separation of the village from the Town of Essex, still needs to be passed by the Vermont State Senate and signed by Gov. Phil Scott.
Luck estimated the village would hear about the bill by mid- to late-May.
