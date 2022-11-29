ESSEX and ESSEX JUNCTION — Despite a recent election and various maps available to the public, some Essex and Essex Junction residents don’t know which municipality they are a part of.
As municipalities enter budget season, the city and town officials want residents to know which municipality they live in so they understand which budget conversations apply to them.
Below is a map that includes all the street names existing within the Town of Essex. Residents who find their street on the map can attend the next two selectboard meetings to voice their questions and concerns about the fiscal year 2024 budget and how it affects their taxes.
The next selectboard meeting is at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 at 81 Main St., Essex Junction.
Those who do not find their street names on this map are a part of the Junction and can check for their street name on this list. The next City Council meeting pertaining to the FY24 budget is 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 6 at Lincoln Hall.
Residents can also put their address into an interactive map run by the City to see which municipality they live in.
