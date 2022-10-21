The Town of Essex’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget is now available online. FY24 is the first budget the town has created without Essex Junction.
The now separated municipality will be creating their own budget for the first time as well though the City will continue to contract the Town for some services.
When the two municipalities were linked the City made up 41% of the total tax base. The tax levy will decrease for the FY24 budget but this means the Town will see a higher tax rate increase than it’s seen before in order to maintain its services.
“With that in mind, department heads were asked to provide lean, efficient budgets that would allow the Town to maintain operations in the coming year, and to create a stable position from which the Town can build in the future,” Tammy Getchell, Town of Essex Public Information Officer stated in a Oct. 21 email.
The Town’s FY24 budget proposal totals $15,454,217, $10,778,980 of which would be raised by the tax levy.
“Conservatively estimating grand list growth at 1 percent, the tax levy would result in a municipal tax rate increase of 21.4 percent, or an increase of $330 on the average home,” the Town’s website states.
The Town notes that 75% of a tax bill is made up by the school district.
On Nov. 4 Greg Duggan, the Town manager, will work with other Town staff to present the budget to the selectboard. The selectboard will then hold several budget work sessions, the first one held on Nov. 7 that the Town encourages the public to attend.
Continue to watch for other scheduled sessions on Front Porch Forum, on the Town's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/essexvermont, and on the website at www.essexvt.org.
To view the full memorandum and proposed budget documents, please visit: www.essexvt.org/budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.