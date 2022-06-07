ESSEX and ESSEX JUNCTION — The formerly empty school board seat has officially been filled as the EWSD Board announced Jemima Talbot as the new board member at the end of the school board meeting June 7.
Talbot, voted in unanimously, is the Essex Town appointee.
In accordance with the board appointment procedure, Talbot will serve as a board member until the next general election, during which a one year term seat will be available. This process is done so Talbot will fulfill the rest of Elizabeth Cady’s term, after she resigned May 3.
Talbot applied along with Al Bombardier and Megan Humphries.
“We were very fortunate to have three wonderful candidates,” Knox said.
Before the official announcement was made, the board entered executive session to receive the selection committee’s recommendation for the empty seat.
The selection committee was composed of five school board members who conducted interviews with the candidates, said school board chair Erin Kennedy Knox during a May 26 Selectboard meeting.
