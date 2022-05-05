ESSEX JUNCTION -- Essex Westford School District met on May 3 to discuss new board positions and committee assignments and to approve a new transportation contract.
Elizabeth Cady also resigned from the board this week, leaving an empty seat that the board is now advertising to be filled.
Board reorganized
Because Tuesday was the board’s first meeting since the April 12 election, it reorganized to name leaders and members to various subcommittees.
Board Chair Erin Knox kept her position as chair. Scott Brown also kept his position as vice-chair.
Robert Carpenter, who was re-elected to his seat in April, unanimously became the board’s new clerk.
There were no contested nominations in the selection process.
Scott Cooledge, Diane Clemens and new member Marlon Versamy volunteered to join the policy governance sub-committee. The committee will work to help the board be accountable to the public through self-evaluation.
Student representative Maddie Ahmadi and new members Laura Taylor and Marlon Versamy were named to the community engagement sub-committee to promote and organize public meetings and events with the school board.
Brendan Gleason, Andre Roy and Knox joined the negotiations committee and Diane Clemens volunteered to sit on the facilities committee.
Former board member Al Bombardier was also given a gift and was recognized for his decades of service to the district. He lost his reelection campaign earlier this spring.
“You’re just such a wealth of history and knowledge,” Knox told Bombardier who stood up from his seat in the audience. “You’ve been so supportive of some really huge things for our district.”
Elizabeth Cady resigned
Elizabeth Cady resigned from the school board on Tuesday night after a year of controversy. She narrowly defeated incumbent Liz Subin last April to win an Essex Town seat.
Cady was often criticized by board members and members of the public for her participation in several anti-critical race theory events, where people alleged she used her position as a school board member to gain political credit amongst her audience.
In the fall, she was the sole board member to vote against the school’s equity policy. Though the policy was crafted over the course of nine months, she thought the process was rushed and said opponents were disregarded.
In December, Cady published an opinion in Vermont conservative media outlets comparing being unvaccinated to being a Jew in the Holocaust.
More recently, the EWSD board has evaluated its code of conduct policy in part because of Cady’s actions.
In her resignation email, which was sent to members of the board, she said she was resigning because she has not been able “to make the board more accessible and approachable to those who have concerns and criticisms,” according to reporting by Seven Days.
Transportation contract approved
The board approved a bid for Green Mountain Transit to transport students for fiscal years 2023-26. They also approved the purchase of a wheelchair-accessible van.
The contract will cost the district an average of $78,363.75 per year, not including sports events and field trips.
Guaranteed driving hours were raised from 22.5 hours to 30 and wages were raised to $23 per hour for new bus driver hires.
Currently, 1,350 students are registered and assigned to bus routes while 539 students are assigned to “walk zones.”
ESWD originally had four contracts for transportation in 2017, none of which covered Essex Junction. Over time, the contracts decreased down to one in 2022.
The Village of Essex Junction presented a challenge to transport until 2020 when ESWD was able to get a contract to transport students from that area.
2020 was also the year when specialized transportation was transferred to the transportation department rather than the special education department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.