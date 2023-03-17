St. Patrick’s Day Bash
When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 17
Where: 1st Republic Brewing Company
Details: Ryan Sweezy will be playing tunes while Sparky’s Barbecue serves meat and potatoes.
Think SPRING Barn Quilt Session
When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 18
Where: St. Pius X Religious Ed, 20 Jericho Road, Essex
Details: Learn how to paint your own barn quilt design in this class that provides all the necessary materials and guidance minus the sealant needed to display outside your home. The class costs $85 and registration can be completed here.
‘Tipperary to Gettysburg’ Presentation
When: 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 18
Where: Vermont Geneaolgy Library
Details:There will be a free presentation by Liam McKone, author of Vermont's Irish Rebel, the biography of Irish-born John Lonergan, who formed Company A, 13th Vermont Infantry Regiment, and led it in the Battle of Gettysburg for which he received a Medal of Honor.
First Republic Run/Walk Club
When: 6 p.m. Monday, March 20
Where: First Republic Brewing Company
Details: There will be a group run and walk of 30-60 minutes starting at the brewery on 39 River Road. The run/walk will based on the groups collective ability level and all levels of fitness are welcome. Phil Clark, a Road Runners Club of America Level 1 running coach, will also be attending and able to help people with their running form.
Poetry Mic for Adults and Young Adults
When: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, March 23
Where: Essex Free Library, Essex
Details: One poem per person with additional reading if time permits. Original and attributed works written by someone else are welcome. The order will be determined by drawing names randomly. Coffee, tea and hot chocolate will be provided.
Preschool Storytime
When: 10-10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 30
Where: Brownell Library, Essex Junction
Details: Come into the picture book area and listen to this story and activity time for preschoolers.
Vermont Spring Market
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 1-10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday April 2
Where: Champlain Valley Exposition, Essex Junction
Details: Shop vendors from vermont and new england at this unique shopping event. There will also be clothing, food, mead and other goods on display. Tickets are $5 for adults and entry is free for children under 12.
Conversation with Essex and Westford House Delegation
When: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15
Where: Nest Coffee and Bakery, Essex Junction
Details: Listen to a monthly update on bills and legislation working its way through the Vermont legislature. Concerns and questions expressed in a respectful way are welcome. Representatives attending will include Karen Dolan (CHI-22), Lori Houghton (CHI-22), Leonora Dodge (CHI-23), Rey Garofano (CHI-23), Alyssa Black (CHI-24) and Julia Andrews (CHI-25).
