beCause Craft Show
When: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 6
Where: Holy Family Parish Hall, 28 Lincoln Street
Details: All crafters will donate at least 50% of their profits to a nonprofit of their choice. Admission is $3 per person, which is donated to the Vermont Food Shelf. Those under 12 can enter for free.
Trolley Wires to Rubber Tires
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10
Where: Kolvoord Room, Brownell Library, 6 Lincoln Street
Details: Speaker Jim Jones – a Vermont documentary filmmaker, author, and Burlington native presents a colorful program based on his recently published 204-page book complete with anecdotes, rare photos, and maps of Burlington, Winooski, and Essex Junction’s public transportation system, then and now. This event is put together but Essex Community Historical Society.
Mothers Day Sip and Shop
When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 11
Where: The Essex Resort and Spa
Details: Shop with ten local vendors and enjoy 14th Star beer, wine, music and activities to celebrate and get ready for Mother’s Day.
Recruitment Open House
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: Essex Junction Fire Department, 3 Pearl Street
Details: Learn more about opportunities in the Fire services, including on call positions. Wages start at $17.50 per hour.
Spring Clean Up Day
When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: Indian Brook
Details: Help the Essex Conservation and Trails Committee dispose of invasive plants. Rain date is Saturday, May 20.
Armed Forces Day Celebration
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 20
Where: Harriet Farnsworth Powell Historical Museum (next to Essex Library)
Details: Those with past service and those serving in the military now will be asked to share their stories. There will also be exhibits celebrating Essex residents who have served their country from the Revolutionary War to now.
Essex Memorial Day Parade
When: 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 27
Where: Essex Junction
Details: There will be a service held in Veterans Memorial Park at Five Corners before the parade begins at 10 a.m.
