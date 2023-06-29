ESSEX JUNCTION – To celebrate the Fourth of July, Essex Junction Parks and Recreation will host its first-ever “4 on the 4th” Independence Day Community Race.
The 4-mile out-and-back race will begin and end at Maple Street Park with registration opening at 7:30 a.m. and the race starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4.
The race is appropriate for all ages and costs $25 per person in advance and $30 per person the day of the race.
