The Champlain Valley Fair is returning to Chittenden County Aug. 25-Sept. 3, bringing a variety of performances designed to entertain and inspire. From big-name country stars to a chart-topping rapper, the grandstand is set to be filled with star-power.
Here’s who’s on the line-up and how to get tickets.
Tyler Hubbard: 7 p.m Friday, Aug. 25
Tyler Hubbard, a country star with 19 number 1 singles, is known for being one half of the Florida Georgia Line duo. Now solo, he is churning out popular country ballads with a positive feel.
Hubbard will be at the fair at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, making his show the first major act of the event.
As an added bonus, those that purchase tickets to the show by Aug. 24 will have free admission to the fair for that day. Concert tickets range from $39-69.
Purchase tickets for the show here.
Ludacris: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1
Ludacris will bring his long rap career to the stage toward the end of the fair’s run on Friday, Sept. 1.
As a part of the Dirty South movement in the late 1990s and early 2000’s, he has lots of experience with performing and was one of the first rappers from that musical movement to achieve mainstream success.
In addition to being a rapper, Ludacris is also an actor and has appeared in the “Fast and Furious” franchise multiple times.
Tickets, ranging from $39-69, can be purchased here.
Riley Green: 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3
This Alabama-native is coming to Vermont to play his country tunes. The singer-songwriter will perform on the last day of the fair at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3.
In 2019, Riley Green was named by the Academy of Country Music as New Male Artist of the Year.Fun fact, Green credited both of his grandfathers as songwriters on the song, ‘I wish Grandpas Never Died.’
Tickets for the show, ranging from $39-$65, can be bought here.
Cover Bands
Three tributes will take place on the grandstand, bringing timeless and fan-favorite tunes to life. All are free with fair admission and start at 7 p.m. in the grandstand.
Taylor Rodriguez will perform as Elvis on Monday, Aug. 28. Rodriguez won the Ultimate Elivs Tribute contest in 2019 and is bringing along a live band to help channel the king of rock and roll.
Kashmir, a tribute band based in Chicago, is covering Led Zeppelin on Tuesday, Aug. 29. The group seeks to re-create the experience of a 70's Zeppelin show by utilizing authentic vintage stage gear, costumes and special effects.
On Saturday, Sept. 2, Nth Utero will perform the hits of Nirvana. Featuring guitarist and vocalist Nick Cassarino, drummer and vocalist Nikki Glaspie and bassist Nate Edgar, the band first assembled in New Orleans during Jazzfest in 2012.
Other Acts
In addition to concerts, the grandstand will also host a demoltion derby with monster trucks at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27 and Dialed Action motocross show at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 and Figure 8 race car show at 7 p.m. on Aug. 30.
