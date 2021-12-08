ESSEX – For Hornet varsity football head coach Marty Richards, this season was all about building trust.

Though he’s coached high school football in Vermont for almost 30 years, this season was his first at EHS — a fact that made the team’s Nov. 13 Division 1 championship win against Champlain Valley Union all the more special.

Richards is also an EHS alum, so taking to the Hornet football field was in many ways a full circle moment. He told the Reporter he had been on break from coaching when he received a call about the open varsity position.

“I was kind of enjoying life, but I missed coaching too much and the allure of coaching at my alma mater was just too strong,” he said. “I applied, and long story short, I got it and here we are.”

After the championship win, Richards was recognized by the Vermont Interscholastic Football League as Coach of the Year, an award he said reflects the efforts of the entire team.

Here’s what else he had to say about the big win.

Q: What was that moment like immediately after the game? How did you feel?

A: If you asked me after our Hartford loss if we were going to make the playoffs, I would have said I was really questioning. So it felt amazing in the sense that the kids were able to listen to the message that we delivered after the Hartford game and put those things into action.

We then won five straight games in a row and won a championship. That's no easy task, so it felt incredible.

Q: What was your message to the team after the 21-42 Hartford loss?

A: It wasn't really a talent issue. It was a trust issue. We were new staff and the kids weren’t trusting us 100%. They weren't trusting each other and they had to learn how to communicate.

That was the message: we need to start trusting each other and trusting that the coaches are putting you in the best place to succeed, that you teammates are trying to do their best.

Another message: we all make mistakes. Shake off the mistake, learn from it and move forward.

Q: What will you miss about this year’s seniors? What did they bring to the team?

A: We were blessed with really talented seniors.

Of course, Ben [Serrantonio] and Ollie [Orvis] got all the press because you know, they were scoring all our touchdowns and doing doing all out passing and whatnot but who didn't get a lot of press were kids like Kam Cyr and Sebastian Coppola and and Walker Root. Those are the guys who did the little things that made a huge difference.

In order to win, people have to make sacrifices and all of the seniors did — sacrificing their personal time to get to the weight room in the summer, sacrificing time after school with friends to come practice and work and make themselves not just better football players, but better people.

Q: What does it mean to you to be named Coach of the Year?

A: That also is a great achievement. It feels terrific to be recognized by my fellow coaches. But ultimately, you know, I view that as a team award. You’ve got to have other amazing coaches and you've got to have good athletes that are buying in, which after Hartford, they did. All those things came together this year.

It’s really a team award, and I'm not saying that because it's the right thing to say, I'm saying that because that's how I truly feel. Especially in football. You can't do it by yourself. You need quality people around you to help you.