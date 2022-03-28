ESSEX — Robert Carpenter thinks his professional skill set and experience working for a national youth non-profit make him a strong asset to the Essex Westford school board.
“A lot of people say that the work I do would be extremely boring and tedious, but I really enjoy it,” he told the Reporter. “I have the awesome privilege of being able to work with the volunteers who do all the on-the-ground work. I help equip them with their fundraising, their budgeting, their strategic planning and teach them how to run effective boards and meetings.”
In November 2021, Carpenter was appointed to the EWSD board after the departure of Former Chair Kim Gleason. Now, he is one of the five candidates running for two Town Outside the Village seats.
Carpenter said he moved to the TOV with his wife in 2019 specifically so their five-year-old could attend Essex schools.
“I'm just really excited to continue prioritizing the work of the board and really not promoting any specific agenda or platform,” he said. “I want to ensure the kids are getting exactly what they need to be successful and that we're using the tax dollars in the most optimal way. In the nonprofit world, that's what I do on a daily basis.”
Here’s what Carpenter had to say about why he’s running, what he thinks the board is doing well and what could be improved.
Q: Why are you running for the school board?
A: One of the things that I have really appreciated is being able to take my professional skill sets and implement them in a voluntary role. And I really enjoy giving back to my community. I've loved being able to take my professional skills and give back in a way that helps the school district to continue to move forward for the sake of our kids and our taxpayers.
Q: What is the current school board doing well?
A: Self-evaluation works especially well with so many boards, but I don’t see it done often. It’s one thing that distinguishes effective boards from ineffective boards. I've been really excited to see how seriously this board takes self-evaluation, monitoring of policies and ensuring that policies are helping board efficiency.
Self-evaluation ultimately helps taxpayer dollars be implemented more effectively and builds a stronger district. The board has this on the regular agenda. It's not just something we need to think about down the road. This is a priority. For many people, it might seem boring, but this is really the key, technical work of the board.
Q: What could the board improve upon?
A: I think that has been one thing you know, that we commonly see, is people don't quite understand what is the role of the board. What's the board really responsible for? I think that we owe it to the community to help clarify those roles.
We need to clarify that understanding so that there can be clear expectations for when a voter votes in an elected official for school board. What is it exactly that they need to be qualified to do? And what is it they are expected to achieve?
Along with that, one of the things that the board is looking to improve, which I'm really excited about, is community engagement. And I know that it can often be frustrating during the meetings, because it feels like there's no back and forth. We'd love to have a conversation, so where is there space for that? That's one thing with Policy Governance that we're actually going to be moving into. We all can be engaged and discuss in a civil way.
Q: As EWSD begins to shift energy away from COVID-19, what would you like the district to focus on?
A: What’s honestly been exciting recently is the board's been able to get feedback on social emotional learning. We’ve got to look at the different skill sets of the whole student, not just the test scores alone.
I think it's a really huge need in our area, and I think that's nationwide as well. I've seen that through the organizations that I've worked with. It's huge, nowadays because unfortunately, the conditions of the pandemic caused added hardships to many students’ families. We need to provide extra resources to help students ensure they have the support they need to be academically successful.
Q: Do you support the proposed FY23 school budget?
A: Yes. I really have just been impressed with how, especially during COVID, that taxes have not gone up. But there are more services being added. There's really good use of the ESSER funds. There's a really good strategic plan around making sure that those ESSER funds aren't just a one and done deal. I've been really excited to see the succession planning that’s been built into the budget.
