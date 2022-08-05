This letter is from Toni Morgan, a resident of the City of Essex Junction.
As a longtime resident of Essex, I am supporting Brian Shelden in his race for the new Senate seat in Milton, Fairfax, Westford and Essex because I know that he has the experience, attitude and work ethic to be a great asset to our greater community.
I would back Brian even if he were running against a different candidate, but that said, people should know that his opponent in the Democratic primary has a controversial history in Essex and Essex Junction. Many residents here feel that she has spread misleading and inaccurate information about many important issues. Along the way, she has accused various community members of everything from corruption to harassment, libel and slander; including an insinuation that my husband and I support Mr. Shelden for some sort of nefarious reason! Really! I feel that negativity and divisiveness has no place in the Senate.
Brian has expertise in leading teams of software developers (which I hear is like herding cats) and regularly shares his skills to benefit our local government, non-profit organizations and community efforts. Plus he has the vision to respectfully bring people together on the issues that matter to Vermonters.
So plan to vote and please help elect Brian Shelden on Aug. 9 in the Democratic Primary!
Sincerely,
Toni Morgan
Essex Junction
