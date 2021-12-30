ESSEX — At the heart of every community newspaper is good news.
And at the Reporter, we know celebrating achievements, spotlighting volunteers and recognizing students is just as important as holding local leaders accountable. It's these stories that make us smile, give us hope and motivate us to make Essex a better place.
Looking back through our archives, we found there to have been a lot of good news in 2021. Perhaps it wasn’t the COVID-19-free news we dreamed of in 2020, but the kids returned to school, athletes took to the field and vaccinations made it safe to gather with those we love.
Here are just a few of the stories that made us smile this year.
1. An Essex educator’s mittens went viral after Sen. Bernie Sanders wore them to the presidential inauguration.
After a photo of Sen. Bernie Sanders, casually sitting during the Jan. 20 inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, was widely shared, mitten mania took social media by storm.
In the picture, Sanders is seen with his right leg draped over his left and his arms crossed over his lap. But it’s not his disposable mask, Burton jacket or Uniqlo pants that have garnered so much attention. It’s the mittens he’s wearing.
Where were those mittens made? Right in Essex Junction.
Jen Ellis, a second-grade teacher at Westford School and village resident, started hand-crafting items from upcycled wool clothing, selling them at fairs as a side business before the pandemic and giving them away as gifts.
Sanders’ pair was made from a recycled sweater and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic. It’s said the pair made its way to Sanders’ hands years ago when Ellis gifted them to the senator through the owner of her daughter’s daycare — Sanders’ daughter-in-law.
In response to the frenzy that ensued, Ellis teamed up with the Vermont Teddy Bear Company based in Shelburne to produce Vermont Swittens — mittens just like those worn by Sanders with an authentic sign-off by the original creator. A portion of proceeds from the Swittens sales went to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Vermont.
Ellis also auctioned off several pairs of mittens, raising thousands of dollars for her daughter’s college fund and charities like Passion 4 Paws and Outright Vermont.
2. An Essex High School student was awarded a $100,000 scholarship to help chase her dreams.
In February, Samikchhaya Pradhan, an Essex High School student and proud refugee, received a $100,000 scholarship to Norwich University.
Pradhan has Bhutanese citizenship, but her family — along with so many others — were forced to leave their country and live in refugee camps in Nepal.
In 2015, her family arrived in Vermont and she entered Albert D. Lawton Intermediate School as a seventh grader. She spoke no English, had no friends and found the cafeteria food a mystery.
At EHS, Pradhan worked tirelessly to improve her English skills and to understand American, Vermont and EHS culture. Early on, she spoke of wanting to serve the U.S. because it was the first place that wanted her. She had her heart set on joining the Air Force to realize her dream of flying fighter planes.
In summer 2020, she learned about Norwich University and became determined to be admitted into this institution and to join the Corps of Cadets. She accomplished her dream when she found out that she was admitted with a $100,000 scholarship.
In 2021, Pradhan became the first in her family to complete school beyond fourth grade, the first to graduate high school and the first to attend college.
3. Heart & Soul launched “Across the Dotted Line: Community Connections in Essex.”
Ahead of the April 13 town-wide revote on merger and the village-only vote on a non-binding advisory question about separation, Heart & Soul of Essex, a local nonprofit organization that focuses on stewarding and highlighting six community values, launched “Across the Dotted Line: Community Connections in Essex.”
Residents of the town and the village were encouraged to send in photos and story captions were featured in a gallery on the nonprofit’s website.
“People are enjoying the chance to share their stories of fun times they have shared and things about Essex they cherish,” Gabrielle Ratté Smith, one of the board members of Heart & Soul, told the Reporter in April. “These connections to each other and to Essex will continue to matter to us long past the vote on April 13.”
Smith said the hope was that the initiative would also be a way for residents to encourage others to participate in the elections — including the school board’s — by holding signs in their submitted photos that simply say “Vote on April 13.”
Helping make the project come to life was Henry Wu, a 2020 graduate of Essex High who has remained involved in the community.
“While there are many voices in the community sharing information and differing points of view – especially about the revote on the merger – Heart & Soul of Essex is offering a reminder that we are connected by our history, our economy, our schools, our social networks, our faith communities, our volunteerism, our landscape, and so much more,” Wu said during an April 5 presentation to the selectboard.
4. A dream came in 2021 for Tom Helmstutler, a 78-year-old resident of Essex Junction, who completed his Bachelor’s degree.
Helmstutler graduated on May 1 from Marshall University in West Virginia, exactly 60 years after he began his higher education journey.
“I started in the fall of 1961 at William and Mary in Virginia, but had a terrible time,” he told the Reporter. “I left and got a business degree at a proprietary school and lived a good life, but I always had it in the back of my mind that something was missing.”
Helmstutler worked for many years in accounting and personal financial planning. He also spent time working at the American Cancer Society and at a public library.
Now retired, Helmstutler and his wife Elaine had big plans to spend 2020 traveling, but when the pandemic hit and they were stuck at home, he realized it would be the perfect time to complete his degree.
Like most college students this year, Helmstutler attended classes virtually. He worked late into the night to complete the hours needed to achieve a Regents Bachelor of Arts, a degree without a major or minor and is designed for adults.
“It was a real challenge,” he said. “I mean I'm 78 now...it was a lot of reading and a lot of late nights. I really made it a job. I couldn’t afford to go at it halfway; I had waited too long for this.”
Both of Helmstutler’s daughters now work in higher education. Kelley, also an Essex Junction resident, is an art history professor and associate dean at the University of Vermont. Brenna is a librarian at Syracuse University in New York.
Helmstutler said he now feels as if a circle is complete. Everyone in the family has a degree: himself, his wife, his daughters and his brothers.
“I was the only one who didn't have a degree until now,” he said. “As the descendant of a factory and mill-working family, and as an older person, this feels like a big deal.”
5. After more than a year of silence, the Amtrak Vermonter whistled its way into the Essex Junction station on July 19.
The train, which runs from St. Albans to Washington D.C., was greeted at 9:44 a.m. by dozens of passengers with suitcases waiting to board and a large crowd of excited residents.
“I live just over there,” one resident said, pointing down the tracks. “I’m excited to hear the whistle again every morning.”
A welcome event hosted by the Village of Essex Junction brought numerous speakers up to a podium, including Unified Manager Evan Teich, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Village board of trustees president Andrew Brown.
“It is because of your efforts in helping to control the pandemic that we’ve been able to open the Amtrak station; we’ve been able to open the Vermonter,” Brown said to the gathered crowd.
Amtrak suspended its Vermont train service, the Vermonter and the Ethan Allen Express – which makes stops in Castleton and Rutland — on March 26, 2020 due to a significant decrease in ridership because of the pandemic.
In April 2021, Vermont Agency of Transportation announced passenger rail and inter-city bus service would return on July 19.
Rep. Karen Dolan read Robert Louis Stevenson’s poem, “From a Railway Carriage” during the event. She invoked the “opportunity for wonder and adventure” that trains have inspired since their invention.
Several speakers used their time to advocate for upgrades to the Essex Junction station, which currently has a tiny waiting room, no public bathroom, a platform that is out of compliance with ADA regulations and boarded up windows.
“This station is in dire need of repair,” Brown said during his remarks. “This does not look like the largest boarding Amtrak station in the state.”
(1) comment
Stories here are good, but you left off another about a guy who recently graduated who ran and raised $1500 for Josh's House. Patrick is a current Senior and been remote since the pandemic. He is gearing up to his 6th annual EDD Adaptive Sports Dream Big 5k (April) and 2nd Annual Josh's Run this summer. He also raised over $700 for 2021s EDD race. Go Patrick Richardson!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.