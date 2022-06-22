ESSEX TOWN — The Essex Parks and Recreation Department program fund budget was approved unanimously at the June 22 selectboard meeting, along with the revised joint housing commission charter.
Parks and recreation director Ally Vile presented at the last selectboard meeting on the now-approved budget of $184,565.
The department continues to focus on specialty camp offerings with both contracted instructions and seasonal/ part-time staff for the summer of 2022 along with bringing up general programing to its former capacities to balance out overall revenues and expenses.
“When staffing and department transitions are back to adequate capacity, we plan to offer a summer day camp for the community as we have done in past years,” the FY23 EPR Program Fund Budget states.
Gabrielle Smith, vice chair of the Essex Housing Commission, presented a proposed joint Housing Commission charter that requests the number of seats to increase from seven to 10 so the committee can easily split into a town committee and a city committee by July 1, 2023.
The Essex Housing Commission advises the selectboard, the village board of trustees and other municipal boards on the housing needs of the Essex community by reviewing policy and zoning changes related to housing.
It also maintains and analyzes the community’s demographic and housing stock information to provide periodic housing issue updates to elected officials and works to educate the public on housing topics.
“The point is to build our capacity and have a really fluid hand-off once we all separate,” Smith said.
After Smith answered all of the board’s questions, members voted unanimously to pass the joint charter. The village board of trustees will meet tonight, June 22, to hear from Smith and vote on the same proposal.
After hearing from Smith, the board discussed a potential action for the creation of a committee to review the Town of Essex charter. The town’s charter is outdated and confusing, according to board member Dawn Hill-Fleury and board chair Andy Watts.
Changes already made to the charter by the legislature include removing gendered language such as “select man” and replacing it with “selectboard,” Town Manager Greg Duggan said.
The board members support the idea of a charter review committee but do not want to begin advertising it before a mission statement for it is approved.
“I’d be more comfortable having a mission statement ahead of time so people know what they’re signing up for,” Watts said. “One that we’ve all agreed on.”
The next opportunity to vote on a revised charter is in November, which would be too tight a turnaround for the work that needs to be done, the board decided. Instead, a new charter could be on the ballot for voter approval on Town Meeting Day 2023.
The board plans to have the mission statement ready for its July 11 meeting, giving those interested in joining the committee three weeks to understand the role before the interviews will commence at the Aug. 1 meeting.
The board also conducted seven interviews for two commissions and the Essex Free Library board of trustees. The volunteer applications for the prospective appointees can be found below.
Brian Shelden - Economic Development Commission
Ken Signorello - Economic Development Commission
Joshua Knox - Planning Commission
Patty Davis - Planning Commission
Jonathan Schumacher - Planning Commission
Janet Watts - Essex Free Library board of trustees
Bonnie Doble - Essex Free Library board of trustees
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.