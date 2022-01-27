ESSEX JUNCTION — “There are some Airbnbs that are taking up full properties that could be primary residences,” said Village President Andrew Brown.
In a Jan. 25 board of trustees meeting, Brown asked if the village wanted to set aside staff to research tools to regulate short-term rentals, such as Airbnbs.
He noted that a bill that would regulate the state’s short-term rentals was vetoed by Gov. Phil Scott, leaving towns to make their own rules.
“When I looked on Airbnb, there were fifteen of these properties in the village,” Brown said.
He said about five or six were homes that could be primary residences. There were also some accessory dwelling units such as duplexes or attached apartments and a few single rooms on the site.
Brown said he did not want to regulate people renting out rooms on properties they inhabit most of the time, but rather those that could be used as single-family homes, in order to promote long term living in the town.
Trustees Vice President Raj Chawla said it was a good idea to look into the issue.
“People have a property and want to leverage it. So I don’t want to shut people out completely,” he said. “At the same time, I know there are properties in my neighborhood where people come in and out.”
Trustee Dan Kerin said people are more likely to care for their property if they live there long-term.
“I’m not so comfortable relying on these companies and their scale on if someone is doing a good job or not,” he said, “I would like to see more control.”
Trustee Amber Thibeault said it was fine if staff wanted to look into this issue, but was unsure that if regulations were put in place, they would be enforced.
“We haven’t fine-tuned the enforcement piece so I just want to be mindful of that,” she said.
Brown said staff will not have time to figure out enforcement procedures until separation from the Town of Essex is complete.
He suggested that the Housing and Planning Commissions begin to work together on this issue.
Members of the Planning and Housing Commissions agreed that they could begin preliminary research on short-term rentals by the July 26 board of trustees meeting.
