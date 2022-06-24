Editor’s Note: This article is the first in the Reporter’s “Village to City” series, which will chronicle the Village of Essex Junction’s transformation into Vermont’s tenth city. Story recommendations should be emailed to kvanni@orourkemediagroup.com
ESSEX JUNCTION — Sitting in her home office surrounded by tables housing years of archives, paintings, antiques and past design projects, designer Karen McCloud recounts her work creating the Essex Junction logo 18 years before.
Today, the logo decorates Essex Junction stationary, covers the sides of public works trucks and is featured on signs at the town line, welcoming travelers who enter the Village of Essex Junction.
When McCloud designed the logo in 2004 in QuarkXpress, one of the primary design software available at the time.
McCloud began her process by photographing the buildings she wanted to incorporate into the logo and researching pieces such as the church and the train. Then she sketched them out before bringing them into the program to begin the digital design process.
The logo went through many drafts with different colors and building placements. One draft version included Mount Mansfield in the background, but it was ultimately removed because McCloud felt it was too much.
The final design signifying the village today includes the library, Brownell Block, town offices, the First Congregational Church, the Lincoln Inn, the Ferris wheel from the Champlain Valley Fair and a train, McCloud said.
“When I designed the logo I wanted to incorporate some of the old architecture that's still there, and the fair, with the Ferris wheel, and then the trains because of the history of the trains, it was a key hub in the 1800s,” McCloud said.
The black-outlined illustrations of the buildings are paired with two different typefaces. “Village of” is set with Usherwood medium italic and “Essex Junction” is a slightly modified version of Matric bold.
The typefaces selected were meant to pull at the history of the town, and McCloud said she didn’t want to use anything that was too modern.
“That’s what we were trying to portray, that Essex Junction has been around for a very very long time,” she said.
The village wanted to stick with classic shades of colors for the logo so Pantone green 362 was chosen because it matched the center of Five Corners.
Before building her home in South Hero, McCloud moved to Essex in 1984 from Pittsburgh after graduating from art school. At the time, housing options were scarce for someone with a dog so she lived at the Ho Hum Motel.
“This nice elderly couple ran it and they let me live in one of the rooms that was a little bit bigger than a normal room, and I rented there for several months,” she said.
McCloud worked for the Champlain Valley Fair’s marketing department for 18 years, which inspired her to include the Ferris wheel in her logo design.
Almost two decades after designing the Essex Junction logo, McCloud still works as a designer.
When the Adobe Suite became the industry standard, Quark was no longer used, McCloud said, but she still has 30 years’ worth of designs made with the program saved to CD-ROMS in her home office.
Unfortunately, as technology evolved past the program, McCloud's original files for the logo remained stagnant. They can now only be opened on her older computer that does not always start up.
Unlike her files, McCloud has evolved with the design world and works to stay on top of the ever-changing industry.
“You’ve just got to move with the times,” she said.
McCloud just finished the work for a three-month project and will soon start her next big assignment. Along with running Silver Cloud Designs and working as a freelance designer for Village Copy, McCloud is an energy worker for people and animals.
“Healing Touch Program helps me to remind people of the light that resides in their hearts, giving themselves permission to heal and improve their life,” her website states.
Transitioning from her design work in the morning to her energy work in the afternoon requires a mental break. She takes a pause from the stressful world of deadlines and grounds herself before reconnecting with the earth and spirit.
“I need about a half an hour to be quiet and meditate… I have to get into a whole different Zen,” McCloud said.
As the days tick down towards the official start of Essex Junction becoming a city, village community members have been posting in the “City of Essex Junction, VT NOT OFFICIAL” Facebook page to call for a new logo design.
Some members stated only the words in the logo need to change, while others called for a new, more contemporary design.
“Yeah I think we’ll need a new one for sure,” Raj Chawla, board of trustees vice president commented.
If the city wants a new logo, McCloud said she is interested in bidding on the project.
“Yeah, I'd like the chance to redo the logo,” McCloud said. “Who knows right?”
